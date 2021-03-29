I-75 bridge repair begins Wednesday, March 31, in Detroit

Contact:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Fast facts: - The project involves repairing 12 bridges on I-75 between M-8 (Davison Freeway) and 7 Mile Road. - Continuous lane closures on I-75 are required. - All work is expected to be completed in November.

March 29, 2021 -- Extensive bridge repair is scheduled to begin this week on 12 structures over I-75 between M-8 (Davison Freeway) and 7 Mile Road in the city of Detroit. Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, crews will close the two right lanes of northbound I-75 from south of M-8 to M-102 (Eight Mile Road). All work on this $13 million investment is expected to be completed in November.

During active work, two lanes of I-75 will be open in each direction during peak travel times. The project includes repairing the structures at the I-75/M-8 interchange that will result in ramp closures throughout the season. The eastbound M-8 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed for the duration of the project.