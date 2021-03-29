M-22 rebuilding, utility replacement in Frankfort starts April 5

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Benzie

HIGHWAY: M-22

CLOSEST CITY : Frankfort

START DATE: Monday, April 5, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest nearly $1.5 million to rebuild about 0.7 miles of M-22 from Bellows Street/7th Street to east of Parkview Lane in Frankfort. This project will be built concurrently with a City of Frankfort project to replace underground water and sanitary sewer utilities, and includes new curb and gutter, sidewalks with ramps meeting Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and storm sewer.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a detour for M-22 through-traffic between Bellows Street/7th Street and Lake Street/M-115. M-22 traffic will detour on Parkview Lane and James Street. Access to businesses within the work zone will be maintained.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new sidewalks and ramps built to ADA standards and new pavement markings.