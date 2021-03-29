Eastbound I-196 closes April 9 for major road and bridge work in Grand Rapids

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

COUNTY: Kent

HIGHWAY: I-196

CLOSEST CITY: Grand Rapids

START DATE: Friday, April 9, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is improving several bridges at the I-196/US-131 interchange, including replacing the bridge deck on eastbound I-196 over the Grand River. I-196 will be rebuilt and widened with an additional lane in each direction between Fuller and Maryland avenues. This project also includes rebuilding the eastbound and westbound I-196 bridges over Plymouth Avenue.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Eastbound I-196 will be closed at US-131 through July with traffic detoured north on US-131 to eastbound I-96. Two lanes of westbound I-196 will remain open into downtown Grand Rapids, and one lane of eastbound I-196 will remain open beginning at the Ionia Avenue on ramp near Michigan Street. Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the season and Plymouth Avenue will remain closed under I-196 through November.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Long-term benefits include improvements to vehicle safety and operations, as well as extending the service life of the roadway and bridges.