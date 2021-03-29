US-23 rebuilding in Cheboygan County starts April 12

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993

COUNTY: Cheboygan

HIGHWAY: US-23

CLOSEST CITY: Cheboygan

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, April 12, 2021 (weather dependent)

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest nearly $8 million to rebuild and resurface 7 miles of US-23 from east of Cordwood Road to east of Duncan Avenue in the city of Cheboygan, Cheboygan County. In the section in downtown Cheboygan, the concrete curbs will be moved in, making room for a new 6-foot sidewalk on the road's north side.

The project also includes guardrail upgrades and drainage improvements, such as rebuilt ditches along US-23 and Abrahamson Road to improve US-23 drainage to Lake Huron.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: During work on the downtown section from Duncan Avenue to Gerow Street, eastbound US-23 traffic will be detoured on M-27, Lincoln Avenue, Lafayette Avenue, and Gerow Street, while westbound traffic will remain on US-23. For much of the other work, a single-lane closure with traffic regulators and, at times, temporary traffic signals will be used.

SAFETY FEATURES: This project includes new sidewalks with ramps built to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, guardrail, signs, and pavement markings.