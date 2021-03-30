THE INVESTORS COLISEUM WELCOMES PETROLYMPIC LTD. TO ITS WEBSITE AS A FEATURED COMPANY
Petrolympic Ltd. (TSX:PCQ)
"I am extremely pleased and excited with the participation of Petrolympic Ltd. to the website. The participation of PCQ to the website only enhances the success we are having & will have in the future”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Investors Coliseum (IC), a subsidiary of Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD. ("the Company”), is pleased to announce that Petrolympic Ltd. has become the latest company to join www.theinvestorscoliseum.com. Petrolympic Ltd. has a diversified portfolio of asset ranging from mining in Quebec and Ontario Canada, Natural Gas Assets in Quebec, and light crude assets in Texas USA. Please visit the website for a more in-depth look at TSXV:PCQ
— Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder
About Petrolympic Ltd.
PETROLYMPIC Ltd. (TSXV: PCQ. – OTCQB: PCQRF) is a Junior Canadian gold mining and oil and gas company actively exploring for gold, and premium light crude oil, and natural gas in North America. The Company is presently focused on its gold exploration assets at Vauquelin and Rayon d’Or in the Val d’Or region in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The Company also holds natural gas assets in the Gaspé Peninsula and Utica Fairway of Quebec and an 8,000+ acre asset in the oil-prolific Maverick Basin of Texas, USA.
Andreas Jacob VP Commented:
"We have retained the services of the Investor's Coliseum to facilitate the extension of our reach into all areas of the Capital Markets. We understand the importance of sharing our unique profile and story widely and are extremely excited to be working closely with the www.theinvestorscoliseum.com Coliseum team."
Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder stated
"I am extremely pleased and excited with the participation of Petrolympic Ltd. to the website. The participation of PCQ to the website only enhances the success we are having and will have in the future. We look forward to showcasing Petrolympic Ltd. to our interested subscribers and the public at large. Our goal at The Investors Coliseum is and will always be to focus on companies on the site that are superior in quality and that our subscribers and followers want to hear and learn about.
Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD., it's subsidiary Investors Coliseum and the website theInvestorscoliseum.com, (together, “Investors Coliseum”) is an online investor community that connects active investors and small-cap public and private companies in various markets and industry sectors. Investors Coliseum is not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory or securities bodies in any jurisdiction. Investors Coliseum has in no way passed upon the merits of any of the featured companies or current deals and has not reviewed the content of any disclosure provided by such companies for adequacy or accuracy.
