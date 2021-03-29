Rosalino Meneses and Roque Luis Confirm their participation in the Cerro Rojo Golden Trail Series Race
Oax Sport's athletes will participate in the first round of the national trail running championship on April 24 and 25 in Tlatlauquitepec, Puebla, Mexico.
I am excited to attend because it is a Golden Trail Series event and also because of the support and endorsement that Oax Sport gives me to represent my state in this opening competition of the series”OAXACA DE JUAREZ, OAX, MEXICO, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oax Sport announces the participation of its two athletes, Rosalino Meneses López and Roque Arkangel Luis García, in the Cerro Rojo Ultra Trail, a race part of the Mexican Golden Trail National Series. The competition will be the first of the national series and will take place on April 24 and 25 in Tlatlauquitepec, Puebla, Mexico. The race offers the possibility of accumulating points to attend the series's final competition in Mexico and the world final in Argentina, K42 Adventure Marathon, Villa La Angostura.
Oax Sport is an athlete management agency based in Texas and Oaxaca that supports Oaxacan talents by offering sports management services. With the management and sponsorship of the two athletes who will go to the Cerro Rojo Ultra Trail, the agency allows them to be part of one of the country's essential trail races, accredited to be part of the international Golden Trail Series championship.
Kicking off the 2021 racing season with a highly competitive event will allow the athletes to run alongside prominent national trail running professionals and transform that valuable experience into a boost to their performance for the rest of the year. Being part of the Golden Trail National Series's first race will also allow early identification of the areas that Oaxacan participants should work on and improve.
"I am excited to attend because it is a Golden Trail Series event and also because of the support and endorsement that Oax Sport gives me to represent my state in this opening competition of the series. I have always liked to test how far I can take my body physically and emotionally in races. I feel prepared to go to this demanding competition and add more experience in the 50 km ultra distance". Rosalino Meneses López, Ōkami Atlético's Athlete, managed and sponsored by Oax Sport.
Oax Sport's objective is to take its athletes to competitions that add learning, development, and presence in front of potential sponsors and professional teams. In that sense, the races affiliated with the Golden Trail Series are a great option to be present since they are competitions that have been active for many years, and in them, the best athletes come to compete. The races, such as the Ultra Trail Cerro Rojo, attract the media and spectators' attention in a meaningful way.
"This race means a lot to me, as it allows me to compete with more experienced people and learn in other environments. I am aware that I must commit to discipline and effort". Roque Arkangel Luis García, Bekw yâs Güilá's Athlete; managed and sponsored by Oax Sport.
"After a year without competitions, at Oax Sport, we are excited to witness the performance of two of our official athletes specialized in trail races. Meneses with experience in high-level competitions will go for the 50 km. Roque, young and enthusiastic, will have his first out-of-state competition, and he will participate in the 15 km run since, due to his age, he is still in the development stage. " Eddi Melesio Pérez Silva, Oax Sport's Athletic Director.
Oax Sport is a Oaxaca and Texas-based sports management agency that supports Oaxacan athletes with sponsorship, marketing, training, career opportunities, and comprehensive management services. The agency relies on external sponsorship and financial support to continue its programs and support aspiring young athletes from Oaxaca's small communities.
