Registration Open for ComplianceOnline’s ‘Managing Work-From-Home Employees’ Seminar

Manage Your Work-from-home Employees

"Proven Practices to Help Manage Your Work-From-Home Employees" Seminar has been added to ComplianceOnline.com's offering.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is now open for ComplianceOnline’s 2-day virtual Seminar ‘Best Practices to Help Manage Your Work-from-home Employees’ for all leaders working or managing a remote or dispersed team of employees. The seminar will be held on April 22-23, 2021 (10:00 AM - 4:00 PM EDT).

Working remotely is becoming more of a norm across all industries. Various studies have shown that it is more difficult to get virtual teams to bond, harder for informal leaders to emerge, tougher to create genuine dialogue, and easier for misunderstandings to escalate. There are a couple key techniques that are specific to remote management. As remote employees, we must put in extra effort to influence a positive team dynamic and ensure remote workers feel connected to other colleagues and to the business overall. Trust is a key factor and needs to be established quickly when working with remote team members, as well as consistent and clear communication to collaborate towards successful outcomes. Leaders need tools that will help them to influence others, address differences and establish credibility while learning how to collaborate across time zones and even cultures. This course examines the foundations for effectively working remotely where leaders will learn tips on how to build strong working relationships within the team to ensure collaboration.

Learning Objectives:

• Identify all the challenges managers’ and employees face when working remotely

• Appreciate the mindset that you will need to experience as a remote manager

• Explore tactics and tools to overcome remote team building challenges

• Identify the key skills required when working remotely

• Learn enhanced skills to achieve the outcome you seek around communication, relationship building, collaboration and trust

• Discuss and provide effective feedback to manage performance

• Provide clear and concise directions and set expectations for follow through

• Recognize communication challenges and how to overcome them

• Review the success factors for managing remote teams to avoid burnout

• Learn to Keep you and your employees emotionally healthy when they’re working remotely

Areas Covered:

Module One: Dealing with real challenges from the remote workplace

• Unique challenges of working in a remote, remote or dispersed team

• Success factors for remote teams

• Building trust with supervisor and colleagues in a remote environment

Module Two: Culture and the role it plays when working remotely

• How to shift the perspective around communication and team building

• Understand and define cooperation of team building and communication

• Identify the warning signs of a lack of collaboration on work teams.

• How to address small problems around bias and inclusion before they escalate.

• Address practical ways to influence workplace cultures intentionally

Module Three: Communication Challenges

• Overcommunicating and sharing information

• Importance of self-awareness

• Providing clear and concise communication

• Recognize Your own communication style

• Use different communication channels for different messages

Module Four: Ensuring your own sense of belonging in a geographically scattered team

• Managing your mindset

• How to maintain trusting and collaborative relationships with remote team members and avoid conflict

• Establishing common ground remotely

• Recognize warning signs or isolation

• Building teamwork – and employee engagement

• Manage stress

Module Five: Holding peer employees accountable

• Definition of accountability

• Challenges to accountability in others

• Your Role

• Taking control of your work and productivity

• Setting benchmarks and Monitoring progress

Module Six: Strategies for managing (and minimizing) interruptions

• What are the interruptions in your day?

• Identifying your tolerance toward interruptions

• Planning for interruptions

• Strategies and tips for managing interruptions

• How to manage your relationships: Working for multiple bosses

• Learn to say no

• Urgent versus important: How to prioritize

• Procrastination pros and cons

• How to refocus after being interrupted

Module Seven: Effective remote team meetings

• 3Ps of meetings: Effectively facilitate a meeting

• Your role

• Agendas

• Ground rules: Opening the meeting

• Disruptive Behaviors: Controlling the meeting

• Interaction and participation: Group dynamics

• Manage meeting time

• Ending the meeting and Follow Up

Module Eight: Resolve conflict remotely

• What are the common conflicts on remote teams

• How to prevent conflicts

• How conflicts escalate

• What are the communications barriers that cause conflicts

• How to manage emotions

• How to respond to escalating situations

Module Nine: Deliver effective feedback

• Understand the distinction between peer feedback and supervisor feedback

• Basic "ground rules" for giving effective video feedback

• Criticism versus feedback

• Specific examples of positive, non-threatening language

• Misperceptions about feedback

• Give feedback face-to-face (in a video call)

• Focus on the positives that lead to improvement

• How to focus on things that the person can actually change

• When and how should feedback be given: What communication channel to use

• Learn how to make feedback detailed and specific

• Learn how to make feedback constructive and not destructive

• How your communication style affects feedback

Module Ten: Keeping you engaged and emotionally healthy

• How to influence the team to keep employees feeling connected

• Recognize warning sign of your own feelings of isolation and what to do

• Recognize two personality types that struggle with working remotely

For more information or to register for this seminar, please click here.

Virtual Training Through WebEx

Date: March 29-30, 2021 (11:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT)

About the Speaker:

Audrey Halpern has had an exemplary 20+yr career developing customized employee essential soft skills training programs and facilitation. ARH Employee Training assists employees in achieving their goals through the use of highly interactive participant-centered training methods. Her creative, engaging and collaborative delivery of training is sprinkled with impactful real play activities. Her background in human resources, instructional design and sales, makes for effective workshop design.

About ComplianceOnline.com:

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance training programs for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and can be reached at http://www.complianceonline.com. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC), and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.

For more information on ComplianceOnline or to browse through our training programs, please visit our website

