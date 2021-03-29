Filmways Pictures Achieves Its Annual Target for Film Submissions

Submit Your Screenplay

Despite the pandemic, the film production company achieved its submission goals for 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After news of their expansion in Europe and the U.K. came out, Filmways Pictures Agency announced their recent success in terms of the submissions. They credit their milestones on their aggressive and savvy approach in submitting titles to movie producers and film production studios.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was very devastating for the world. Our lives were put on hold, and it greatly affected us in terms of processing the creative concepts we received. It was a hard-fought success, but Filmways Pictures managed to achieve our submission goals for 2020,” said Ben Davidson, the company’s marketing director.

For some titles, production schedules were delayed or rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions. But most screenplays submitted to the agency were already placed in the queue for final negotiations or in the last stages of review.

Moreover, B. Graham, one of the producers working with the agency, credits their success to the quality of submitted stories. He said, “Filmways never failed to capture the right talents. They always present fresh, ingenious concepts for their yearly projects.”

Lastly, Davidson also expressed his utmost gratitude for all the hard-working staff. He added, “Without these amazing individuals working behind the scenes, we won’t stay on track in helping people transform their screenplays into reality. I am definitely looking forward to next year’s success.”

In the coming months, Filmways Pictures will be working with Hollywood producers. It is one of the reasons why the agency developed a more rigorous screening process. With that plan, the agency is continuously looking for novice and experienced storytellers who want to submit their creative works to Filmways Pictures.



Company Profile

Filmways Pictures Agency brings screenplays to life. It was founded by a group of agents and producers in California decades ago. The production company strives to produce original, creative, and outstanding content for film, television, and other emerging formats. For more information, visit the website.