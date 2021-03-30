ScImage Celebrates Cloud Partnership with Digirad Health

PICOM365 Cloud supports mobile imaging and access to all patient studies.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScImage, Inc., a leading provider of Enterprise Imaging solutions, celebrates its Cloud partnership with Digirad Health (“Digirad”), a division of Star Equity Holdings (Nasdaq: STRR), after a year of successful deployment of PICOM365 for mobile imaging. Digirad’s fleet of mobile SPECT, Echocardiology, Vascular and general Ultrasound units combined with PICOM365’s Cloud image management workflow leverage each company’s strengths to create an exemplary reading and reporting environment.

Digirad, one of the largest mobile nuclear cardiology and ultrasound imaging providers in the country, sought a change to meet market growth and corresponding demand for increased reliability, data security, integrated post-processing, and system flexibility. “Digirad continuously strives to provide state of art solutions that deliver the highest level of diagnostic care,” explained Matt Molchan, Chief Executive Officer, Digirad. “Change is not easy or inexpensive, but our goal to be the best in the mobile imaging business puts our customers’ needs at the forefront of our decisions.”

PICOM365 Cloud provides Digirad users with internet access the ability to securely access all of their patients’ studies from anywhere. Flexible, scalable imaging and reporting workflows support all Digirad users, including individual practices, major medical centers, and TeleImaging. “ScImage has listened to both our customers and our business requirements, designing a superior solution to assure the ongoing success of our business,” stated Angela Graber, Vice President of Operations, Digirad. “A system is only as good as the support of the solution, and ScImage has excelled in supporting our customers’ needs.”

As organizations position themselves to address the changing imaging market in a post-COVID world, PICOM365 affords them the ability to grow their footprint without major financial commitments. “ScImage prides itself in providing the most progressive, secure, true Cloud offering in healthcare today. By exploiting the capabilities of PICOM365, Digirad users enjoy the highest level of data access and customer satisfaction,” said Sai Raya, Ph.D., ScImage’s Founder and CEO. “We are proud of this partnership and how, together, we are changing the landscape of medical imaging.”

PICOM365 Cardiology Overview