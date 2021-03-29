ESI Technologies Becomes a Certified Dell Titanium Partner
ESI Technologies has successfully renewed its Dell Titanium Partner Certification for its competencies in converged infrastructure, data protection, networking, server and storage. ESI has a proven track record of excellence and a deep understanding of Dell Technologies' solutions to modernize customers' IT infrastructure in their digital transformation journey, namely:
● Converged infrastructure - Simplify IT and transform operations by bringing together compute, storage, networking, and data protection in fully-engineered systems and validated designs.
● Data Protection Suite – Comprehensive backup and recovery, continuous replication for any point-in-time recovery, application consistent protection with governance and oversight, cloud disaster recovery, VMware integration.
● Networking – Networking portfolio enabling customers to meet the demands of modern workloads from the edge to the core to the cloud – today and tomorrow.
● Server – PowerEdge 15 generation portfolio of products for businesses that require value, flexibility and a range of performance options.
● Storage – Scalability, intelligence, and cloud integration to unlock the value of data.
● SAP – Designates power intelligent SAP enterprise applications with IT solutions that reduce complexity and improve efficiency.
This partnership demonstrates that ESI Technologies is committed to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced Dell Technologies solutions.
About ESI Technologies
ESI Technologies helps accelerate businesses by connecting the critical areas of data transformation into relevant information. ESI’s mission is to provide innovative and quality solutions to manage, protect and transform the data generated by its clients activities. ESI offers its expertise in IT modernization to support its clients’ digital transformation, combining its deep understanding of business challenges to create a tangible competitive advantage in an ever-changing market with its DevOps, software-defined data centres (SDDC) practices and hybrid cloud computing strategy. Based in Montréal, ESI also has offices in Québec City, Toronto and in the United States through its subsidiary Civatree. www.esitechnologies.com; www.civatree.com.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies is the leader in digital transformation, providing digital technology solutions, products, and services to drive business success. Dell helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.
