Data Center UPS Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 6 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

The global data center UPS market size was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026 to reach USD 6 billion.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center UPS market report.

The data center UPS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in the demand for data center services further driving the need for power infrastructures such as UPS systems.

2. Countries that suffer from power instability and unreliability, especially in the Middle East, Africa, and APAC, are likely to procure highly efficient and redundant UPS systems.

3. VRLA UPS systems are expected to dominate the global UPS market, with a market share of around 76%, followed by lithium-ion UPS systems.

4. The procurement of lithium-ion UPS systems is observing a surge in the data center electrical infrastructure market, with the market share likely to reach around 35% by 2026.

5. The deployment of less than 500 kVA UPS systems is increasing in edge data facilities and are likely to account for a market share of around 40% of the global UPS systems market by the end of the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by UPS types, UPS systems capacity, tier standards, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 31 other vendors

Data Center UPS Market – Segmentation

• VRLA batteries are likely to account for the highest data center UPS market share during the forecast period; however, they can register negative growth. These batteries are responsible for multiple outages in the market. To prevent system failures during grid outages, they require constant maintenance and service checks, which increase the OPEX for operators.

• The growth of less than equal to 500 kVA UPS systems is expected to be higher among prefabricated operators than traditional brick-and-mortar facilities. Small- and medium-sized data centers with a power density of less than 1 MW are adopting data center market has witnessed increased adoption of systems with a capacity of over 1,000kVA among hyperscale facilities.

• Many new data centers are designed to be of Tier III standards with a minimum of N+1 redundancy and can be reconfigured with up to 2N+1 redundancy as and when the need arises, along with the incorporation of flexible data center designs. A high number of under-developed projects across the globe fall under the Tier III category.

Data Center UPS Market by UPS Type

• VRLA Systems

• Flywheel Systems

• Lithium-ion Systems

Data Center UPS Market by UPS Systems

• Less than 500 kVA

• 500−1,000 kVA

• More than 1,000 kVA

Data Center UPS Market by Tier Standards

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Data Center UPS Market – Dynamics

Data centers consume around 1.5% of the global power produced every year. For example, data centers operated by Apple, which include both owned and collocated, consume around 880,000 MWh of power. The power consumption of operational data centers in the US was estimated at around 80 billion kWh in 2018, which reduced to 73 billion kWh in 2020. This is expected to reduce further during the forecast period with the deployment of energy-efficient infrastructure. Data centers are also looking to reduce power wastage through the usage of energy-efficient power infrastructure, moving to free cooling technology, improving server utilization through virtualization, and removing comatose servers. Although most industrial applications are based on AC power, there is a growing paradigm shift, with an increasing number of data center operators considering implementing DC power for power distribution within data center facilities. When power is switched between AC and DC in data centers, some amount of energy is lost in the process. Fewer conversions will ensure lesser heat being lost, resulting in lower OPEX. DC power also takes up lesser space in a data center and is easier to integrate with other energy devices that generate DC power.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Innovative UPS Battery Technology

• 5G to Grow Edge Data Center Investments

• Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

• Growing Rack Power Density

Data Center UPS Market – Geography

The North American data center market leads growth in the overall data center industry, with early availability and adoption of innovative technology and investments from colocation service providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies. The region is a key driver and acts as an incumbent for any new technological innovation in the data center space. The major contributors of market growth in North America are Facebook, Google, Equinix, Digital Realty, Compass Datacenters, Cologix, Vantage Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, CoreSite, CyrusOne, and Switch. North America is also the leader in the global data center UPS market. Within North America, the UPS market is dominated by the US, followed by Canada, with investments in billions by colocation providers, hyperscale data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies in data center facilities and adopting redundant power backup infrastructure.

Data Center UPS Market by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Other Latin American Countries

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Other Western European Countries

• Nordic

o Denmark

o Iceland & Finland

o Norway

o Sweden

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia & Czech Republic

o Poland & Austria

o Other Central and Eastern Countries

• Middle East

o GCC

o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Other African Countries

• APAC

o China & Hong Kong

o Australia & New Zealand

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

o Southeast Asia

 Singapore

 Malaysia

 Thailand

 Indonesia

 Other Southeast Asian Countries

