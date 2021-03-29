Beixin Minerals Extends Areas of Uranium-Tantalum-Niobium Mineralization at Qixia Rare Earth Project

Beixin Minerals is currently evaluating strategic options for Qixia Project,including opportunities for joint venture & other potential avenues to create value

QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beixin Minerals, ISIN: CN1124854917, a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of Rare Earth Elements mines, today announced the results from its recent mineral exploration progra at the Qixia Rare Earth Project located in Yantai, Shandong, People’s Republic of China.

Assay results from 150 rock samples collected during the exploration program returned uranium, tantalum and niobium values ranging up to 0.89% U3O8, 053% Ta2O5 and 3.35% Nb2O5.

The objective of the program was to identify new areas of outcropping mineralization through further geological reconnaissance and sampling, guided by handheld spectrometer. Sampling was focused on the uranium anomalies identified by previous airborne and ground radiometric surveys, including areas where previous sampling gave encouraging results. The aims of the sampling were to better delineate the mineralized zones and to localize future drill sites to test the downdip extension of surface mineralization.

The sampling program was focused on radiometric uranium anomalies, a body of nepheline-bearing syenite gneiss. Previous work has shown the uranium anomalies to be associated with niobium and tantalum mineralization.

75 surface grab samples were collected, 73 of which were from outcrop associated with the prominent radiometric anomaly, and four from outcrop in the next layer.

Eleven trenches were excavated by hand over radiometric anomalies. Four of these were spaced 25m apart, immediately adjacent to a pit where the highest grades were encountered. The seven other trenches were excavated over radiometric anomalies at widely separated locations on the lower slope. In all of the trenches, highly weathered nepheline syenite gneiss was encountered below a rocky soil horizon approximately 1m thick.

This program provides new information on the nature, disposition and grade ranges of mineralization in the area. Sampling of mainly fresh samples indicates that the mineralization occurs within the gneissic bands, and surface observations indicate that it may occur in conformable zones. This provides a target for shallow drilling on the down-dip extension of the surface showings.

About Beixin Minerals

Beixin Minerals is a rare earth mining company focused on delivering strategic materials to technology industries by advancing plans to develop the Qixia Rare Earth Project, located in Yantai, Shandong, People’s Republic of China. The Company’s mission is to spearhead the development of its flagship project, to provide maximum shareholder value and to implement meaningful and successful social responsibility programs. The Qixia Project is positioned to be the next Asian source of rare earth minerals. The quantity and quality of the resource present at the site makes it a world-class mining district and a dependable, long-term source for the rare earths the industry demands.