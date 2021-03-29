Wondershare Recoverit: The Most Reliable Hard Drive Recovery Tool
Wondershare Recoverit has emerged as one of the most reliable hard drive data recovery tools with its advanced featuresVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Developed by Wondershare, Recoverit has become one of the most popular hard drive recovery tools at the present. Available for both Mac and Windows, the recovery software has one of the highest recovery rates in the industry. Its newly released version supports a free scan of the hard drive that would let users further explore its powerful results.
“Ever since the release of Recoverit, the application has added several valuable features for its users. This has made Recoverit one of the most trusted and effective hard drive recovery tools for Windows and Mac,” said Kevin Zhu, the product manager of Wondershare Recoverit about the tool. “The application supports the recovery of all kinds of data from various hard drive models, partition styles, and file types with excellent results,” he added about the major offering of the tool.
Some of the most helpful features that are offered by Wondershare Recoverit are as follows.
Hard disk recovery: It can recover lost data under all possible scenarios from a computer’s hard disk. This includes the internal hard disk or any other connected external hard drive from brands like Seagate, Samsung, Sony, Lenovo, and more.
All media types supported: Recoverit supports the recovery of all kinds of media files such as photos, videos, audio, documents, emails, and more.
Hard drive compatibility: Recoverit is fully compatible with hard disks from different manufacturers. It also supports all the major file systems such as FAT32, exFAT, NTFS, HFS, APFS, etc.
Search option and filters: On the native interface of Recoverit, users can search for any file by entering keywords. There are also all kinds of filters to sort data by its modified date, size, type, and other parameters.
Free scan and preview: Without paying anything, users can now freely scan the selected source and even preview the results on Recoverit. Later, they can get a premium version to restore their data to any location.
One can try Recoverit for free on their Windows or Mac systems. Though, to access its premium features, one can get its Essential subscription at $79.95 annually. To know more about Recoverit, its official website can be visited here: https://recoverit.wondershare.com
About Wondershare
Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity.
Website: www.wondershare.com
Ferne Lu
Wondershare
+86 136 9169 3824
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter