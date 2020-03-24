What Makes Wondershare Video Repair So Powerful?

Repairs all kinds of corrupt or not playing video files on Windows & Mac.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Videos usually serve as a means for people to conserve memories that they count as precious. We record the video of childbirth, birthday, graduation or other special events. Our videos are pretty important. Due to this, it is painful when someone loses a video that is filled with memories. There are a variety of ways and reasons why a video can be lost from a device. It could be through personal error, device malfunctions or the video becomes a corrupted file.When a video gets missing from a personal device, most people usually scamper online to look for different means to help them recover what has been lost. There are a lot of options to choose from online but which of them actually works to do what you want from them. It's too often that popular software online is incompatible with all video types or can't function properly on all devices. This usually left a void for most users to fill and the search for quality continues. The Wondershare video repair is the answer to all your demands. In terms of effectiveness, Wondershare Video repair ranks high when compared with other video recovery tools. This repair tool is designed to work with a variety of video formats and be compatible with numerous devices. It's the answer to what many users are looking for.The greatest thing about this tool is any video can be repaired in 3 simple steps;Select - Choose the corrupt video(s) which you'll like to recover with the tool. Users may decide to choose one or more videos for recovery. There's no limit to the number of videos that can be chosen here.Repair - Let the video repair tool do its work and repair the video(s) which you have selected. It can repair videos up to seven different formats.Export - Preview the content of the repaired video and save it to the desired location. This feature can be useful to help confirm the contents of the video before saving it.What are the features of the Wondershare Video Repair?The Wondershare video repair tool is designed to have the following features;● Capable of repairing corrupt videos on Windows such as MOV, MP4, M4V, 3G2, 3GP, WMV, ASF and FLV files.● Capable of repairing corrupt videos on a Mac PC such as MP4, MOV, M4V, AVI and FLV files.● Capable of repairing videos from any popular storage device such as cameras, GoPro, DJI Drones.● Users enjoy a free preview of the file being recovered before it is saved permanently in the desired location.● Can work on videos of any size or any number of videos i.e. no limitations by size or number.● Capable of repairing Standard Definition, full HD and 4k resolution files.● Can handle videos corrupted due to errors related to camera, errors when handling videos and other corruption cases.How to get it?Wondershare video repair tool is available for download online. For Mac users, it's available at $39.95 per month, $49.95 per year and $79.99 for r lifetime. For Windows users, it's available at $29.95 per month, $39.95 per year and $69.99 for a lifetime.There are also other recover products you can check on Wondershare Recoverit , such as Free data recovery and photo recovery



