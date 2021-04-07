CURE Pharma (Stock Symbol: CURR) Reports Increase in Revenue to $7.7 Million in 2020 229% compared to 2019!

Share This Article

CURE Pharma (Stock Symbol: CURR) a Leader in Enhanced Drug Delivery, Expands into Psychedelic Pharmaceuticals for Mental Health

CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CORP (OTCMKTS:CURR)

We made great progress in 2020 and are now well positioned to become a fully integrated healthcare company, as propelled by the acquisition of Sera Labs” — Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CURE Pharma (Stock Symbol: CURR) a Leader in Enhanced Drug Delivery , Expands into Psychedelic Pharmaceuticals for Mental Health seen their revenue of $2.1 million rise 229% compared to fiscal year 2019. On a pro forma basis, which includes full year revenue generated from CURE’s wholly owned subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc., acquired October 2, 2020, revenue totaled $7.7 million. This compared to $3.0 million in 2019 pro forma revenue.Additional New Efforts for Anti-Seizure, Anti-Viral, Sleep Aid, Erectile Disfunction & Immunity  FDA-Registered, NSFand cGMP-Certified Manufacturing Facility. Patented Techniques Improve Efficacy, Safety, and Patient Experience. Development of Psychedelics-Based Pharmaceutical Clinical Pipeline. National Television, Radio & Digital Advertising Campaign for Nutri-Strips Sleep Aid Product Line. New Digital E-commerce Website to Amplify Consumer Awareness. A-List Actress Nicole Kidman Signed as Partner and Brand Ambassador.CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB: CURR) is a fully integrated and progressive drug delivery company. The CURR team has extensive experience formulating and manufacturing OTC products, pharmaceuticals, and veterinary medications placing quality and service as its top priorities, earning the trust and respect of customers worldwide.CURR is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate-release and controlled-release drug delivery technologies designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients. CURR delivery technologies include CUREfilm, an advanced oral thin film; and CUREdrops™, an emulsion technology that can be incorporated into different dosage forms (film, tincture, beverages, etc.), among others. The CURR proprietary clinical pipeline includes CUREfilmBlue (sildenafil to treat erectile dysfunction), and CUREfilmCanna (THC and CBD).As a vertically integrated company, CURR operates a 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSFand cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enabling it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURR currently has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe. CURR Augments Its Existing U.S. DEA License in Order to Initiate Development of Its Psychedelics-Based Pharmaceutical Clinical PipelineOn March 23rd CURR announced that it has secured an extension to its Schedule I U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) license that will allow the Company to conduct research on psychedelics-based pharmaceuticals using compounds such as LSD, MDMA, and psilocybin as potential treatments for various mental health disorders. The license enables CURR to conduct fully integrated research at its facility utilizing leading compounds and its patented delivery platform, seeking innovative solutions in high-impact and unmet patient need areas.Schedule I licenses are granted to companies with the qualifications and research protocols for the handling of drug substances with no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Obtaining this type of license is a rigorous process, requiring a well-documented scientific investigation in a formal application, inspection of laboratory facilities, and confirmation of facility security.On March 16th CURR launched a new initiative for the clinical development of psychedelic compounds such as psilocybin, LSD, and MDMA for the treatment of various mental health disorders. Utilizing the CURR patented oral film platform CUREfilmfor precision dosing, the company intends to optimize the absorption and metabolism of psychedelic actives targeting the clinical efficacy of both macrodosing and microdosing treatment regimens.The CURR existing DEA license allows the company to manufacture cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. Last year, CURR used this license to complete a pharmacokinetic study of its preliminary 25mg cannabidiol (CBD) oral film showing improved bioavailability of CBD in healthy subjects when compared to 25mg soft gels. The study showed significantly higher serum concentration (Cmax) and significantly faster absorption (Tmax) comparing the CURR CBD oral film dosage form to a commercially available CBD soft gel.Further research on psychedelic compounds as potential treatments for mental health disorders has gained significant interest in last few years. There is promising research being conducted at the private, academic, and federal level on treatment of depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder, and anxiety. Addition of Two New Clinical Development Programs Targeting Anti-Seizure and Antiviral ApplicationsOn March 10th CURR announced that it has launched two new clinical development programs and added new corresponding products to its growing pharmaceutical pipeline.The first is an antiviral clinical development program where CURR will look to load a known active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) onto its patented drug delivery platform CUREfilm. The second pipeline product addition uses a similar bioequivalence approach where CURR will formulate the delivery of a known anti-seizure API for both adult and pediatric indications. These programs will leverage existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data to develop orally bioavailable products and expand the CURR pharmaceutical research & development efforts toward building a specialty pharmaceutical pipeline. CURR Subsidiary Sera Labs Launches National Television, Radio & Digital Advertising Campaign for Nutri-Strips Sleep A.S.A.P.On March 3rd CURR announced that its subsidiary Sera Labs has launched a robust national advertising campaign for its Nutri-Strips thin-film product Sleep A.S.A.P.™ which offers a solution to America’s sleep problem. The global market for sleep aids is anticipated to grow from $81.2 billion in 2020 to $112.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.8 percent.The national campaign reaches more than 15 major markets to target the 70% of adults in America who, according to the CDC, report they obtain insufficient sleep at least one night per week. The campaign coincides with National Sleep Awareness Month and highlight the ease of use and benefits of Nutri-Strips’ RAD₃ (Rapid Activation Delivery) oral thin-film strip technology. Nutri-Strips Sleep A.S.A.P.™ oral thin-film strip does not require water, activates instantly on the tongue, is a fast-acting, non-habit forming solution to traditional pill form sleep aids.Sleep A.S.A.P.™’s proprietary formulation for sleep was developed by CURR industry-leading scientists who blended five of the most powerful sleep ingredients including Melatonin, Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA), L-Theanine, Vitamin B6, and Beta-Caryophyllene (BCP) into one dose to help you get to sleep and stay asleep. Clinical Trials for Erectile Dysfunction Product CUREfilm Blue™On February 23rd CURR announced the start of its initial Pharmacokinetics (PK)/bioequivalence studies in support of a previously approved Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This application has been initiated via the 505(b)(2) drug approval pathway, and is in continuation of FDA-provided feedback in support of CURR clinical development plans for CUREfilm Blue™, an oral soluble film of sildenafil citrate (the active ingredient present in Viagra1) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).CUREfilm Blue™ utilizes the CURR patented and proprietary fast-dissolving drug delivery platform, known as CUREfilm™, to deliver the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sildenafil citrate. By innovating beyond the traditional pharmaceutical delivery of pills and solutions, CURR is advancing this uniquely discrete, convenient and portable oral film product for achieving a better patient experience.The global erectile dysfunction drug market is projected to reach approximately USD$6.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% over the five-year forecasted period with sildenafil representing a majority of the market according to a report by QYR Research. CURR Subsidiary Sera Labs Unveils ImmunD₃™ an Important New Offering to the Nutri-Strips™ Product Line; Launches New Digital E-commerce Website to Amplify Consumer AwarenessAccording to the National Institute of Health (NIH) more than 50 percent of people worldwide have Vitamin D insufficiency. In response, on February 10th Sera Labs, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CURR), announced that it is unveiling “ImmunD₃,” a convenient, science-backed oral thin-film that provides a weekly dose of Vitamin D (40,000 IU) as a part of its Nutri-Strips™ line of novel and innovative vitamins and supplements. Sera Labs has also launched an easy-to-navigate, e-commerce website at Seralabshealth.com and Nutristrips.com to further facilitate consumer awareness and to provide availability of this beneficial health promoting product. Sera Labs continues its initiatives to introduce other innovative product offerings for both the health and wellness, beauty, and pets categories.All Nutri-Strips™ products are expertly-designed using the RAD₃ (Rapid Activation Delivery) oral thin film strip technology offering targeted supplement dosing that activates directly on the tongue, eliminating the need for water, chewing or struggling to swallow pills.Vitamin D plays an important and well-established role in keeping the body’s immune system running efficiently. A recent study suggests a strong correlation between COVID-19 and Vitamin D deficiency as 82.2 percent of COVID-19 patients studied were also deficient in Vitamin D. A-List Movie Star Nicole Kidman Partners with CURR Owned Sera Labs as a Strategic Business Partner and Global Brand AmbassadorOn December 10th CURR proudly announced enlisting Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning Nicole Kidman as the brand's first-ever strategic business partner and global brand ambassador for the company’s topical products. In addition to being the face of the brand, Kidman will play an integral role in the strategic direction of product development and messaging.Nicole Kidman became a proponent of the benefits of topical CBD when she experimented with it on an ankle injury last summer. She will bring her vast experience of the beauty sector to help CURR and Sera Labs boost its multi-channel distribution efforts and sales for its anti-aging skincare line, Seratopicaland topical ultra-hydrating and pain relief body creams and serums. The deal includes nine current Sera Labs topical products with an additional three products set to launch in 2021 where Kidman will be key in development."The partnership with Sera Labs was an easy decision for me," states Kidman, Sera Labs Strategic Partner and Global Brand Ambassador. "With my injury last year, I experienced the benefit of CBD wellness products firsthand. I believe these products are a vital solution in health and wellness and Nancy and Sera Labs are a company I believe in. 