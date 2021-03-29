Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Brazil: Bolsonaro ordered to pay ‘ethical damages’ to journalist

Bolsonaro suggested last year that Patrícia Campos Mello, a reporter for the paper, had offered sex to a source for negative information about him.

Campos Mello wrote a series of investigative news reports about a group using WhatsApp to boost Bolsonaro’s campaign by criticizing his rivals before the country’s 2018 presidential election.

Folha reported that Bolsonaro would have to pay the journalist 20,000 reais ($3,473) for “moral damages.” In a March 16 decision, judge Inah de Lemos e Silva Machado said the far-right leader violated “the honor” of the journalist, Folha said.

Campos Mello welcomed the decision in a tweet, calling the verdict a “victory for all of us women.”

The group Journalists Against Harassment said on Twitter: “Great day for women journalists. Great day for professional journalism.”

Campos Mello earlier this year won a case against the President’s son Eduardo Bolsonaro, who was sentenced to pay 30,000 reais ($5,210) after he claimed that the journalist “tried to…

