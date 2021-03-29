Hong Kong seashores: 8 hidden seashore getaways

Editor’s Note — CNN Travel’s series often carries sponsorship originating from the countries and regions we profile. However, CNN retains full editorial control over all of its reports. Read the policy.

(CNN) — Hong Kong is known to dazzle visitors with its neon skyline and urban canyons. But don’t let that glittery cosmopolitan facade fool you.

The territory is home to more than 260 outlying islands, 100-plus beaches and endless miles of raw coastline.

Sunseekers may already be familiar with popular sandy spots such as Repulse Bay, Stanley and Shek O. But it’s worth seeking out farther-flung crescents for cleaner sand and clearer water, too.

Here are some of Hong Kong’s more hidden beaches, which you might even have all to yourself when you travel:

Long Ke Wan

Long Ke Wan Beach: Soft white sands. AFCD

The sandy stretches of Sai Kung East Country Park could be straight out of the Philippines, especially the stunning soft white sands of Long Ke Wan.

Backed by forested hillsides and…