Soccer Girls Party Fun Exclusive Luxury Travel Club Launches to Watch Women Play

Created by a man who celebrates women soccer, participate to help fund meaningful girls program and enjoy luxury travel rewards #soccergirlsparty #celebratewomensoccer www.SoccerGirlsParty.com

"In 2018, I attended The Women's World Cup in Lyon, France" Carlos, Founder Recruiting for Good www.CelebrateWomenSoccer.com

Soccer Girls Party was created to help fund 'We Use Our Voice for Good;' and reward luxury travel to The World's Best Women Soccer in London, Sydney and Paris.

Join Soccer Girls Party, Travel the World + Watch Women Play!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Soccer Girls Party
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact by funding meaningful creative programs for girls.

Recruiting for Good launches 'Soccer Girls Party' an exclusive travel club to inspire women participation in R4G's referral program and help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good."

Women earn luxury hotel rewards to Experience ‘The World's Best Women Soccer’ in London (2022), Sydney (2023), and Paris (2024).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I love celebrating and watching women play soccer...and have been blessed to do so at The Olympics and The Women's World Cup...first time in LA, 1999 and last time in Lyon, France 2018. Join Soccer Girls Party to make a positive impact, and travel the world to party good."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru rewarding programs for girls; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com

Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created Soccer Girls Party an exclusive luxury travel club for 100 women who love helping girls succeed in life, and love watching women play soccer in the most beautiful cities. Women participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund, "We Use Our Voice for Good," and earn luxury hotel rewards to Experience ‘The World's Best Women Soccer’ in London (2022), Sydney (2023), and Paris (2024). www.SoccerGirlsParty.com

We Use Our Voice for Good is a one year personal mentoring creative writing program for passionate middle school girls, enjoy real life work experiences, and meet like-minded girls. Program is Co-Created by Carlos Cymerman and Parrish Walsh. Parrish is the Creative Director and leading the community. www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com

