WHERE WE BLOOM: THIRTY-SEVEN INTIMATE, INVENTIVE & ARTISTIC STUDIO SPACES WHERE FLORAL PASSIONS FIND A PLACE TO BLOSSOM

Where We Bloom's book jacket artwork depicts the Toronto floral studio of designer and stylist Cynthia Zamaria of House & Flower (c) Robin Stubbert Debra Prinzing stands in her personal greenhouse, which inspires her to profile other floral professionals in Where We Bloom (c) Missy Palacol Seattle floral workshop of Maura Whalen, Casablanca Floral, as featured in Where We Bloom (c) Alessandra Brescia

Where We Bloom showcases ideas to inspire the design, interiors, organization, and of course, functionality of your creative floral studio.

The romance of devoting space to the pursuit of one's art isn't lost on the flower farmers, designers, and florists whose stories are shared here.” — Debra Prinzing

Just in time for gardening season, Where We Bloom delivers a fresh crop of beautiful plant- and flower-filled settings of designers, farmer-florists, and growers. Each environment reflects the personality and aesthetic style of its owner, offering great ideas to inspire the design, organization, and functionality of a creative studio. Readers are invited to step inside the places where flowers are planted, harvested, arranged and brought to life as an artistic expression of their owners.

For Where We Bloom, Debra Prinzing collected stories of innovative and inviting spaces that reflect the talents and creativity of thirty-seven members of the Slow Flowers Society, which she founded in 2013. The book features a diversity of locations, from urban flower shops in Brooklyn and San Francisco to a century-old barn in Virginia and a shade structure in Arizona's high desert. Many of the designs reflect their owners' sustainable values, incorporating salvaged windows and doors and repurposed building materials, while others give new life to vintage vehicles, from a classic Ford pickup truck and 1968 'Fan Camper' to a Japanese fire engine and retired U.S. postal van. Elderly carports and industrial warehouses are home to now-verdant studios, and other workshops are embedded in their owners' cutting gardens, U-pick flower fields or overlooking fragrant rows of lavender.

"Learn what motivated these floral entrepreneurs to put down roots in botanical destinations that reflect their aesthetic, and how their needs and interests inspired the design, both practically and aesthetically," Prinzing says. Where We Bloom is illustrated with 133 photographs depicting architecture, interiors, landscapes and decorating ideas for flower and gardening enthusiasts and floral professionals alike.

The opening pages of Where We Bloom include a foreword by respected floral artist Emily Thompson, whose essay notes, "For those who have made (flowers) our life's work, creating a sense of place is central to our practice." In Prinzing's introduction that follows, the author writes, "The romance of devoting space to the pursuit of one's art isn't lost on the flower farmers, designers, and florists whose stories are shared here."

Indeed, the narratives express the immeasurable and intangible ways each setting is beloved by the one who occupies it, and in turn, fosters in readers new ideas and imagination as they discover their own place to bloom.

Accolades for Where We Bloom:

"Reading this book was pure joy, from the moment I opened the first chapter. As a writer and visual artist it is so important to me to have my own studio for creativity. In the pages of Where We Bloom, you can feel the love, inspiration, and a sense of magic -- simply by peeking into the private worlds of these floral artists."

Mary Ann Newcomer, Scribe/Scout/Speaker, Gardens of the Wild Wild West

"Where We Bloom is filled with ideas for creating your own inspiring space, be it for home or work! It is the kind of book you will keep close and pick up often for inspiration."

Gillian Mathews, Ravenna Gardens

"In her writing and thinking, Debra Prinzing reminds us that patience produces glorious results, as does a lifetime of wisdom. Her intuitive knowledge and love of the earth oozes from each page of Where We Bloom and teaches everyone about the joys of slowing down, trusting the process, and learning the secrets the garden offers."

Jill Brooke, Founder, Flowerpowerdaily.com and floral editor for Aspire Design and Home Magazine

Book Specs:

Where We Bloom

ISBN 978-1-7368481-0-4

$22.95

Soft back with flap, 128 pages

133 full color photographs throughout

About the Author:

Debra Prinzing is a Seattle-based writer, speaker and leading advocate for American-grown flowers. Through her many Slow Flowers-branded projects, she has convened a national conversation that encourages consumers and professionals alike to make conscious choices about their floral purchases. Debra is the producer of SlowFlowers.com, the weekly "Slow Flowers Podcast" and the American Flowers Week (June 28-July 4) campaign. She is author of 12 books, including The 50 Mile Bouquet and Slow Flowers Journal - Volume One.

About BLOOM Imprint:

Between them, Robin Avni and Debra Prinzing have produced and published more than 20 lifestyle, design, architecture, floral and gardening titles. They formed BLOOM Imprint as a boutique publishing company with the mission of identifying creative entrepreneurial book ideas and growing them -- from the seed of an initial concept to a finished product. As they publish new authors and consult with aspiring ones, the partners believe that producing a book is ultimately one of the most strategic marketing endeavors available to creatives.

About Slow Flowers:

Slow Flowers is an inclusive community dedicated to preserving domestic flower farms and supporting a floral industry that relies on a safe, seasonal and local supply of sustainably-farmed flowers and foliage. Our members are engaged in all facets of the U.S. flower industry. The Slow Flowers Movement began in 2013 with the publication of Debra Prinzing's book, Slow Flowers, and has ignited the imaginations of flower lovers, florists, flower farmers and growers across the U.S. (and around the globe). Learn more at slowflowerssociety.com.