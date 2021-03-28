Arrest Made in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 3200 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the 3200 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:04 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect placed multiple items of merchandise on the sales counter. The suspect then demanded property from an employee. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, March 27, 2021, 32 year-old James Gregory, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.