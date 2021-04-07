ISW Holdings (Stock Symbol: ISWH) Launches Telehealth Home HealthCare and Reduces $2.4M (92%) of Convertible Debt

Share This Article

(Stock Symbol: ISWH) Launches Telehealth Home HealthCare for $300 Billion Market; Crypto Mining Fleet Tripled and Reduces $2.4M of Convertible Debt

ISW Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:ISWH)

This is a huge step. We are making good on our anti-dilution pledge and taking strong action to reduce or completely eliminate toxic debt and dilution risk from the equation for our shareholders” — Alonzo Pierce, President and chairman of ISW Holdings

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISW Holdings ( Stock Symbol: ISWH ) Launches Telehealth Home HealthCare for $300 Billion Market; Crypto Mining Fleet Tripled with 2 New Data Centers to Strongly Boost Revenue. ISWH Reduces $2.4M (92%) of Convertible Debt Telehealth / Home Healthcare Subsidiary for Rapidly Growing Demand. Restructured Healthcare Partner Agreement Adds 40% to Sales Terms. Major Convertible Note Eliminated to Protect Shareholder Value. Cryptocurrency Mining Fleet Tripled with Additional POD5IVE Datacenters.ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH) through its in-house operations and strategic partnerships, has invested in growing operations targeting the home healthcare, telehealth, cryptocurrency mining and supply chain management industries. ISWH expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through a proprietary procurement process. ISWH Enters $300 Billion Teleheath and Home Healthcare Sector with Official Launch of TeleCare Home Health LLCOn March 24th ISWH announced the official launch of TeleCare Home Health, LLC ("TeleCare"), a wholly owned telehealth and home healthcare subsidiary. ISWH is now positioned to take advantage of the $300 billion global home healthcare market.Grand View Research anticipates the global home healthcare market size to reach $515.6 billion by 2027, registering an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.TeleCare Home Health gives ISWH a proprietary footprint in the vastly growing telehealth and home healthcare market. With demand for telehealth and home healthcare services increasing due to our aging population, ISWH is well positioned to offer high quality, effective services to meet the rapidly growing demand for more patient-centric services through value-based healthcare.TeleCare is awaiting Medicare/Medicaid accreditation but has already reached the qualifying number of patients and has hired a full-time Director of Nursing. As a feature of its continued partnership with Paradigm Home Health, LLC, management from both companies will work together to foster the success and growth of the joint venture.ISWH believes there is tremendous upside in the global home healthcare market with the projected growth numbers, which may be underestimated in the space following the pandemic. Advances made in telehealth technology, broad deregulation of external health management, and widespread acceptance of care outside of traditional healthcare facilities have clearly become far more common over the past year. Beneficial Renegotiation Agreement in Telehealth and Home Healthcare Operations to Add Additional 40% to Sales in the SegmentOn March 18th IWSH announced a beneficial restructuring of its relationship with its telehealth and home healthcare joint venture partner, Paradigm Home Health (“PHH”). The Agreement will increase the ISWH share of revenues from related operations by up to 40% going forward. The newly renegotiated Agreement with PHH augments the share of revenues that go directly to ISWH. Following this renegotiation, ISWH will now book 70% of all sales from home healthcare operations going forward. ISWH will also now have the ability to book in-house sales of home healthcare services through Medicare subsidies. ISWH Continues Anti-Dilution Agenda by Eliminating Major Convertible Note with $363K Preemptive PaymentOn March 9th ISWH announced it has paid off and cancelled a major convertible debt note by allocating $363,000 to settle the outstanding obligation and remove it from the books.The convertible note that has now been cancelled presented a dilution risk for shareholders upon potential conversion into equity at as much as a 50% discount to market pricing for shares. ISWH management is committed to preventing dilution risk as part of its official anti-dilution strategic initiative, introduced last year. ISWH has regularly and consistently taken steps to eliminate, cancel or preempt dilution risks such as those presented by convertible debt notes since announcing this initiative. ISWH Triples Active Cryptocurrency Mining Fleet with Additional POD5IVE DatacentersOn March 2nd ISWH announced that, following the signing of hosting agreements with Bit5ive LLC, based in Miami, Florida, and Scrubgrass Generating Company, LLP, based in Kennerdell, Pennsylvania, the Company has successfully tripled its active cryptocurrency mining fleet with the addition of two (2) new POD5IVE datacenters.ISWH now operates a total of three POD5IVE datacenter units and anticipates record acceleration in cash flows, revenue growth and profitability.The POD5IVE datacenter, produced in partnership with Bit5ive, is based on an evolutionary design. Specifications include: Active Mining Power: 62-92 Th/s depending on the miners. SHA 256 Hashrate: Currently 6,557.28 TH/s. Per POD5IVE quantity: 3x 280-360. Depending on each miner, 1x 280 and type of miner: 3x Up S17/T17, 1x up to S19/T19. Power capacity: Each POD5IVE can go 2x 800A, 2x 1000A or 2x 1200A. Total power capacity per POD5IVE: 4x 920,038.40 Watts (current site is using 800A fuse per service). Container Size: 40' x 8'. Shelving: 3x with 10 medium Racks, 1x with 4 large racks. Voltage: 415V 3 Phase. Ventilation: Passive airflow with a temperature-controlled evaporative cooler (133,000 CFM total each). Digital smart breakers, virtual power monitoring, auto rebooting and wattage protection. Door lock system (automated, warm air recirculation): Basic locks with keys. Purchase price per POD: $168,000. Manufacturing & delivery: 10-12 weeks. Master Capacity: 280 for S19/T19.ISWH will continue to significantly add to its fleet over the coming quarters. 