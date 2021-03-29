Powerful 30-Minute Sleep Solution Just Released on Talk About Healthy Living

Weekly podcast featuring life-changing strategies from an expert life coach A group being guided by Peggy Sealfon in Yoga Nidra Peggy Sealfon with Shri Amritji known as Yogi Amrit Desai

Millions benefit from this effective technique to counteract sleep loss

Taking time to experience this practice expands time. It gives you the focus and energy to do more with less effort.” — Peggy Sealfon

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep-related problems affect 50 to 70 million Americans of all ages and socioeconomic classes. Sleep deprivation can result in anxiety, stress, brain fog, weight gain, inability to make decisions or cope with life, and health issues. Internationally known personal development coach Peggy Sealfon offers an effective solution on a special episode just released today of her weekly podcast Talk About Healthy Living.

To help mitigate sleep loss suffered by millions of adults, Sealfon has released a special 30-minute episode 'Want 4 Hours of Restorative Sleep in One-Half Hour?" in which she shares her favorite audio recording of Yoga Nidra or “yogic sleep.” Studies have shown that this guided half-hour experience offers the restorative equivalent of 3 to 4 hours of deep REM (rapid eye movement) sleep. It is beneficial for reducing stress, anxiety and can activate self-healing powers within one's own body.

“I have many clients who struggle to cope with everyday challenges and are seriously sleep deprived," notes Sealfon. "So, I decided to share more broadly one of the amazingly efficient practices that I use with them and distribute it for free through my podcast. Anyone needing a quick, revitalizing experience can benefit by following the simple guidance."

Peggy Sealfon trained in the ancient wisdom teaching of Yoga Nidra with world-renowned yogi master Shri Amritji (Yogi Amrit Desai) with whom she produced the comprehensive book Embodying the Power of the Zero Stress Zone. Peggy has also studied with many expert masters in eastern and western traditions and has authored best-selling books on stress and anxiety.

"I often use this exact Yoga Nidra recording myself," confesses Sealfon. "Especially when I'm aware that I haven't gotten quality sleep. Sometimes, if I'm out on the road, I'll park my car in a quiet spot, put my seat back and just listen. Afterwards, I feel revitalized and refreshed, able to do more than I ever thought possible because I'm so much more energized. There is science behind why this ancient practice works so well and I will share detailed information about the scientific research in a future podcast."

Typically, Talk About Healthy Living airs every Thursday. As the creator and host, Peggy Sealfon is respectful of the listener's time and is able to deliver a valuable “coaching” technique in each episode in less than 10 minutes. Each show offers digestible audio bites in which she shares impactful, easy-to-use strategies for improving vitality and feel-good powers. Previous shows have been about finding your happy place, improving brain health, defying stress, stopping panic attacks and negative feelings. This coming Thursday, she will release "What Really is the Best Way to Lose Weight? The answer isn't diets!"

Today's special episode is a longer show in order to provide the full benefits of Yoga Nidra. Sealfon believes that "taking time to experience this practice expands time. It gives you the focus and energy to do more with less effort," she says. "No one should have to suffer when such simple solutions are readily available." Sealfon encourages listening to the recording daily for the most astounding changes in performance, productivity and well-being!

Talk About Healthy Living is available on Pandora, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, GooglePodcast, Buzzsprout.

For additional support, visit PeggySealfon.com

