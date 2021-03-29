Christina Williams, World Happiness Awards 2021 Laureate for the COVID19 Category
“Covid 19” Special Award Supported by the Guardian Group Recognizes Those Making Life Happier During The Pandemic
Special recognition to an individual that creates conditions for a harmonious life under the impact of the virus.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic forced closure on schools and university campuses worldwide in March 2020, forcing millions of students to finish their semesters via remote studying. However, according to the new UNICEF-International Telecommunication Union report, two-thirds of the world's school-age children (children aged 3 to 17 years old) have no internet access at home. The numbers are almost the same for young adult people aged 15 to 24 years old, with 63% unconnected at home.
Understandably, for those without internet access, education is practically out of reach. This digital divide is, unfortunately, perpetuating inequalities that already divide many countries and communities. Aware of this situation, Jamaica-born Christina Williams decided to take matters into her own hands.
Christina is an advocate for sexual and reproductive health rights. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, she took the lead and founded several programs such as COVINNECTED and A.H.E.A.D to assist the students and schools with insufficient funding.
She listened to young people saying they need to have a youth response to the UNDP UNHCR Global Report and its grave numbers of billions of students affected by school closures due to COVID-19. She was positive that thousands of Jamaican students were also a part of that statistic. Having served as a student leader, she knew firsthand how, in many regards, students were negatively affected.
COVINNECTED aims to ensure that no student is left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a guidance framework that can be used to inform online learning onboarding plans. The idea behind COVINNECTED is a standardization model by students for students to ensure equitable digital access throughout the education system. Thus far, the project has been endorsed by the UNDP Multi-Country Office headquartered in Jamaica, and tenets of the model have been included in the top five main universities within Jamaica with a preliminary nod of acceptance from the Ministry of Education.
The A.H.E.A.D (Active, Health, Education, Awareness, Development) program is designed to support remote and underfunded schools with building solutions, nutritional aid as well as meaningful additives to their curriculum to foster additional learning experiences and opportunities for students. The program aims to target unemployed and or unskilled parents/guardians of the students within these schools and sustainably empower them through skills training and job opportunities facilitated by our corporate partners. The main priority at this time, however, is to provide schools with resources that can support their efforts in managing the risk of COVID 19.
This is why Christina Williams is one of our World Happiness Awards Laureates. The World Happiness Awards celebrate and elevate people like Christina, as well as communities that are working hard to make this planet a better place for us all.
In collaboration with the United Nations University for Peace along with 300+ international thought leaders, corporate, government, research, and educational institutions, The World Happiness Awards situate happiness and well-being as essential components of global innovation.
Do you want to be a part of a global change and help us achieve our goal of ten billion free, conscious, and happy people by 2050? Get involved today!
