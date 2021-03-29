JFK Releases ‘Skreet Commandments,’ A Sequel To Notorious B.I.G’S ‘Ten Crack Commandments’

‘Skreet Commandments.’ The song which is a modern rendition of hip-hop icon, Biggie Smalls’ ‘Ten Crack Commandments’ was released on, March 25 , 2021

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay, FL- Renowned for his signature style of detailing street wisdom, JFK releases a raving tune, ‘Skreet Commandments.’ The song which is a modern rendition of hip-hop icon, Biggie Smalls’ ‘Ten Crack Commandments’ was released today, March 25. This is to keep the song in line with Biggie Smalls’ track that was released on the same day 30 years ago. Over a subtle muted reverse loop, tribal bongos, and heavy tonal 808s, JFK maps out the path to street success on his update of the Notorious B.I.G.'s classic.

Following his code by consistently releasing street anthems, JFK uses his song to give advice and simultaneously teach a lesson. Just like Biggie Smalls’ Ten Crack Commandment which does not follow the typical constructs of a hip-hop song,JFK delivers street wisdom in 12 bullet points and 2 verses. The only difference is that Biggie had no verses in his track. Instead, the song is presented in a list and short explanations of each number on the list. The end of the explores what might happen if the listener does not abide by the rules.

Entering into his list, JFK advises his listeners

Always keep your eyes on the rear view

12 gon’ pull you over but these goonies will not spare you

Never let a bitch know your next move

Cos tender d**k ni*^as get clipped in the bare room

Make sure your whole squad eat

Cos flexing on these ni*^as bring jealous

Talking about his inspiration for the song, he said, ‘Biggie Smalls made me do it.’ Based on the fact that Biggie had already given a step-by-step guide to achieving success as a drug dealer, JFK jumped on the opportunity to do the same for the street. Biggie on the other hand was inspired by an article titled, ‘On the Rocks: From 1984 to 1994, Ten Years of Crack’ by Khary Kimani Turner. The article included a sidebar, "A Crack Dealer's Ten Crack Commandments" that outlines ten critical rules to help dealers survive and thrive in the drug business. Apart from music, JFK is venturing into fashion with his own line of affordable merch t-shirts

and hoodies. Currently based in Florida, JFK is living it and you can hear it in the music that he releases. He has been on fire since he began and his songs display his versatility as an all-around artist. He plans to keep at his street anthem style while testing other waters.

