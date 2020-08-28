update on Rising Florida Hip-Hop/rap Star JFK and his new Single “Black Bottle Boyz”

cover for Black Bottle Boyz by JFK artist: JFK showcase custom gear

Blending influences into his own unique Florida rap style fans can hardly wait for the new JFK single

its always a vibe with JFK” — JFK

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The south is well known for producing some of hip hop’s

greatest and Florida has always been at the head of the

pack. The good news is that energy has come back to life

in a big way thanks to Florida independent hip hop artist

JFK. Born in Brooklyn, where he spent his early years

before moving to Florida the results, on top of his

unquestioned talent is a near perfect storm – lyrical skill,

positive energy, top style, and not afraid to dance. This

has led to a series of tracks, each gaining more attention

than the last. In exciting news, JFK announced his

newest song, “Black Bottle Boyz”, drops February 15th

,

2020 and the enthusiasm surrounding it is high and rising. The single is being released on JFK’s

Florida-based label FPC5150.ENT on all the major streaming platforms.

“It’s always a vibe with JFK,” commented a spokesperson from his label. “And the new single is going

to be some of his best work yet.”

While JFK wins praise for his lyric skill and delivery, one of the main things that sets him apart from

other hip hop artists is his fearlessness when it comes to his art. His songs push the limits of creativity

and make sure he isn’t boxed in like many in the rap scene. This all shows it being a smart bet for JFK

to be moving on to bigger and bigger audiences and a larger fan base as more people become aware of

his infectious songs and style. with over 100,000 stream black bottle boyz is a certified club banger Simply put it don’t bet against him. JFK may well be the present AND the future of innovative hip hop.