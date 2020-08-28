update on Rising Florida Hip-Hop/rap Star JFK and his new Single “Black Bottle Boyz”
Blending influences into his own unique Florida rap style fans can hardly wait for the new JFK single
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The south is well known for producing some of hip hop’s
greatest and Florida has always been at the head of the
pack. The good news is that energy has come back to life
in a big way thanks to Florida independent hip hop artist
JFK. Born in Brooklyn, where he spent his early years
before moving to Florida the results, on top of his
unquestioned talent is a near perfect storm – lyrical skill,
positive energy, top style, and not afraid to dance. This
has led to a series of tracks, each gaining more attention
than the last. In exciting news, JFK announced his
newest song, “Black Bottle Boyz”, drops February 15th
,
2020 and the enthusiasm surrounding it is high and rising. The single is being released on JFK’s
Florida-based label FPC5150.ENT on all the major streaming platforms.
“It’s always a vibe with JFK,” commented a spokesperson from his label. “And the new single is going
to be some of his best work yet.”
While JFK wins praise for his lyric skill and delivery, one of the main things that sets him apart from
other hip hop artists is his fearlessness when it comes to his art. His songs push the limits of creativity
and make sure he isn’t boxed in like many in the rap scene. This all shows it being a smart bet for JFK
to be moving on to bigger and bigger audiences and a larger fan base as more people become aware of
his infectious songs and style. with over 100,000 stream black bottle boyz is a certified club banger Simply put it don’t bet against him. JFK may well be the present AND the future of innovative hip hop.
LAVITHIA HOWARD
FPC5150ENT LLC
+1 813-424-1788
email us here