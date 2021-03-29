Pilar Sordo, Archna Sharma and Youth Era, World Happiness Awards 2021 Laureates for the Health Category
The World Happiness Foundation is pleased to announce the World Happiness Awards 2021 Laureates. Category Education.
Pilar Sordo - Individual
In everyday life, it is vital that we take care of ourselves first and foremost. A great way to do this is to practice self-care. Self-care means taking care and prioritizing our physical, mental, and emotional health. But self-care doesn't stop there. In relationships, it is also important that we take care of ourselves. Self-care while in a loving relationship is all about reaching that delicate balance of caring for ourselves while caring for our partner so that we can have the best relationship possible. However, self-care is important no matter our relationship status.
Emotional self-care means caring for our emotional needs by identifying and nurturing our feelings, conscious inner state, and intellect. Why? Because our emotions are the most present, vital, and often painful force in our lives. Emotions trigger feelings and thoughts that can play a powerful role in our behavior and how we experience and interact with the world around us. Unfortunately, people often have an adversarial relationship with themselves and their emotions, forcing them to seek guidance and ways to handle their emotions.
Pilar Sordo has devoted her life and career to finding the answers and solutions to these fundamental human issues. Pilar is a Chilean psychologist, lecturer, writer, and columnist. She has turned her research into precious books about interpersonal relationships.
Her writings cover such topics as sex, family, and relationships. She is known as a commentator on typical behavior in different Latin American countries. Pilar uses her own experiences to conduct her research and expresses it in a simple language so that everyone can understand and learn from it. She has participated in countless talks, seminars, and courses in regularly packed rooms.
In 2019, she participated in the Mandela Conversation, a discussion forum on human rights and freedom with people deprived of liberty. As an author of several Best Sellers in Latin America and the Caribbean, Pilar has been awarded numerous awards and recognitions throughout her career. Some of her awards are Woman of the Year, Alberto Hurtado Award, Atrevidas Award, Golden Book Award, and an Outstanding Woman 2010-2011, for the permanent support to Chilean women. She directs the CáncerVida Foundation for lung and pancreatic cancer patients and is an Ambassador of Women with Pants since 2011.
Pilar has become one of the most influential Spanish-speaking people in good living, personal development, and resilience. This is why Pilar Sordo is one of our World Happiness Awards Laureates. The World Happiness Awards celebrate and elevate people like Pilar, as well as communities, that are working hard to make this planet a better place for us all.
Archna Sharma - Individual
Our beliefs become our thoughts. Our thoughts become our actions. Our actions control our success and happiness. After all, our lives are determined not by what happens to us but by how we react to it. When we understand this, we can understand how our mindset is everything.
Therefore, a positive mindset will help us make positive decisions in our lives. If we refuse to make decisions based on fear, insecurity, or scarcity, we will begin to do so based on optimism, love, and abundance. Instead of assuming the worst of ourselves, we may learn to act with confidence. Also, instead of assuming the worst of others, we may learn to trust and open up to them. These are just a couple of examples of how mindset coaching can fundamentally change our perspective and our actions.
This fresh mindset will lead to new actions that bring more happiness and fulfillment in various areas of our lives. As a happiness and mindset coach, Archna Sharma is on a mission to eradicate mental poverty and to improve the mental health and well-being of one million people by making them learn the Art of Positive Thinking through her talks, teachings, coaching, and social activities.
Archna Sharma is an award-winning Indian Social Activist and the founder of Roccia Bliss - Your Happiness Partner®. She is widely known as Thought Technologist® for her work in art and science of thoughts, who is on a path to cultivate right thinking skills in people that enable them to develop an elevated mindset and a healthy belief system.
Archna believes that children are taught how to study, speak, play, dress up, and more, but they are not taught how to think. This has prompted her to leave her job and start a social firm that develops and promotes the 'Art of Thinking' to rectify mental health issues like depression, addiction, suicide, violence, etc., and in turn to increase per capita happiness.
She promotes happiness and positive thinking all around the world in more than twelve diversified sectors, such as the Indian Army, Border Security Force, prisons, hospitals, government departments, schools, colleges, PSUs, judiciary, police training centers, clubs, public, youth, legislative assembly, corporate, aviation, etc. impacting thousands of lives worldwide. Archna believes that people with passion can change the world, so she took the road less traveled to make the world a better place to live.
This is why Archna Sharma is one of our World Happiness Awards Laureates. The World Happiness Awards celebrate and elevate people like Archna, as well as communities that are working hard to make this planet a better place for us all.
Youth Era - Community
Whether we realize it or not, we all benefit when a young person graduates from high school and finds a job that helps them pay rent, live a quality life, or gain access to effective services and support.
Every society should grapple with what outcomes it hopes to produce in raising its young generations. What exactly do we hope our children will be capable of accomplishing as adults? How should we harness what is known in research, practice, and policy areas to ensure that our youth will have what they need to meet young adulthood challenges successfully?
Preparing our youth for meaningful, productive futures requires well-organized, well-coordinated efforts and intentional practices by adults across all the settings youth inhabit daily. To address these questions, the Youth Era works hard for a future where every young person has the opportunity to lead a happy, successful life and where whole communities flourish as a result. They believe that change happens when we support young people as they work to complete high school, find jobs when we advocate for system change, and so much more.
Youth Era creates solutions for communities across the country that look beyond short-term assistance for the few and toward sustainable support for the many. With their services, young people have a much better chance of becoming happy, successful, and contributing adult community members, allowing everyone to reap the rewards.
Youth Era creates lasting positive change in the lives of young people and the systems that serve them. By uniting a diverse collective of young adults and organizations around innovative solutions, Youth Era impacts thousands each year. They collectively work to provide accessible support services to all young people. Their focus is on direct service, training, and advocacy, which are the building blocks for creating lasting change for young people in communities across the country.
Their programs, models, and services include:
-Drop-in centers where they create safe, welcoming, and inclusive spaces for youth where they can receive peer support, gain leadership skills, meet new people, and achieve their goals;
-Culturally-relevant, stigma-aware, and youth-centered virtual support for youth from all over the world;
-Crisis response where they provide trauma-informed and stigma-aware relief for students and community members;
-The wraparound staff that supports youth across the state of Oregon;
-The training which is specifically tailored to the needs of youth and young adults;
-Technical assistance program provides consultation and training for youth-serving groups, organizations, and agencies across the country.
This is why the Youth Era initiative is one of our World Happiness Awards Laureates. The World Happiness Awards celebrate and elevate people and communities that are working hard to make this planet a better place for us all.
