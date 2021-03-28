Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
How to Get Technology Products in Organic Search

Smaller businesses can compete with industry leaders in search results, they just need to be strategic.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., March 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart PR Communications, one of the leading strategic marketing communications consultants for small to mid-sized businesses in the technology sector, offers advice on how to get technology products in search results.
Smart PR Communications President Jeanna Van Rensselar said, “One of the primary frustrations of smaller tech organizations that are competing against industry giants with unlimited marketing funds is visibility. The good news is that these smaller businesses can compete, they just need to be strategic.”
A good rule of thumb is paid advertising for low-end products and organic for high-end. This is not always the case, however. An experienced marketing consultant will be able to strategize a mix of both.
Research shows that relatively inexpensive consumer and business products (under $500) achieve better results in terms of sales with paid ads than with organic results, but the polar opposite is true for high ticket items. In fact, organic results achieve dramatically better results than paid advertising in that scenario. Why?
It really boils down to trust and credibility. People that are spending a lot of money would like as much risk removed as possible. With high organic rankings there is a perception of credibility. High organic rankings imply industry authority leadership, experience, and expertise—everything searchers want when contemplating a major purchase. This perception translates into more trust and a greater likelihood to click through to the site.
So why don’t all organizations that offer relatively expensive items opt for organic. There are really 2 reasons. First of all, depending on the competitiveness of key terms and the expertise of the content creator, it can take months or years to achieve high rankings. Second, achieving and maintaining high rankings requires regular content creation and optimization expertise. As many marketers can attest, that can be difficult, frustrating and time consuming. There are many, many companies offering paid advertising expertise but very few with a proven track record in organic search.
One study, published by the UK’s Econsultancy, concluded that only 6% of clicks were the result of paid ads. In another study, it was 10%. But don’t be fooled—paid advertising still makes sense for low ticket items, which account for the majority of products on the market. For organizations that offer both low-ticket and high- ticket items.
Leading strategic marketing communications consultant, Smart PR Communications (SPRC), specializes in creating and maintaining significant visibility for small to mid-sized technological and scientific organizations. SPRC collaborates closely with clients and serves as either a scalable marketing dept. or as communications specialists for an existing marketing dept. SPRC maintains offices in Chicago and in Naperville, Ill. with additional locations in Cleveland and Minneapolis. To contact Smart PR Communications, call 630-363-8081; email: info@smartprcommunications.com; or visit http://www.smartprcommunications.com.

