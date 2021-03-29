Renavotio (Stock Symbol: RIII) Announces Strong Sales with Nearly $4 Million for Vital PPE Products in Q1

$RIII Logo $RIII PPE equipment $RIII Infrastructure $RIII Utility $RGGI Wanda SD

Renavotio, Inc (Stock Symbol: RIII) Covers Multiple, High Demand Infrastructure Markets; Purchase Orders for $3.95 Million of Vital PPE Products Announced in Q1

Renavotio, Inc (OTCMKTS:RIII)

We are thrilled with the progress we've made over the past few months in procurement and delivery of PPE, which has led to a second sizable order in just 1 month. We intend to build on this momentum” — Billy Robinson, Renavotio's Chief Executive Officer

TULSA , OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renavotio, Inc. ( Stock Symbol: RIII ) Covers Multiple, High Demand Infrastructure Markets Purchase Orders for $3.95 Million of Vital PPE Products Announced in Q1 Infrastructure Oriented Business Plan with Medical PPE Products. Recent PPE Product Orders Booked for $1.8M and 2.15M. Strategic Partnership with VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME), to Add Anti-Counterfeiting, Track and Trace and Brand Protection Solutions to PPE Products. Master Distribution Agreement with ResGreen Group International, Inc. (OTC:RGGI), for Groundbreaking Disinfecting Robots.Renavotio, Inc. (RIII) focuses on three unique infrastructure opportunities, including medical protective equipment, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management technology, and related industries.The RIII wholly owned subsidiary, Renavotio Infratech, Inc. includes business and acquisition strategies concentrating on medical protective equipment and infrastructure with utility construction and consulting/operational agreements with small towns or county CO-OPS that operate their own water and sewer systems, providing long-term savings, utilizing smart-utility monitoring, and dedicated engineering and service personnel. These RIII platforms capture utility data from hand-held GPS devices or in-place sensors, with the planned use of drones to identify waste contamination, leak detection, and topographic underground utility installation planning.Renavotio Infratech’s operating subsidiary, Utility Management Corp, is a holding company focused on infrastructure, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water and waste management technology, and related industries. Utility Management Corp's subsidiary, Utility Management & Construction, LLC (UMCCO) is an engineering and smart utility management company that provides a one-stop solution to rural communities to reduce the consumption of electricity, data, natural gas, and water utilities for commercial, industrial and municipal end users. UMCCO's unique approach creates immediate bottom-line savings for its clients, by providing engineering, planning, permitting and installation through their second wholly owned subsidiary, Cross-Bo Construction, LLC, which specializes in water, sewer, Telcom, and 5G design and installation, establishing a long-term value proposition while also achieving respective sustainability goals. RIII Secures Additional $1.8 Million Purchase Order from a PPE Medical Distributor for Surgical Gloves After Initial Order for $2.15 MillionOn March 24th RIII announced it has secured a new $1,800,000 purchase order from a PPE medical distributor for surgical gloves, the order is subject to the buyer's product inspection and final payment. This additional order follows the first order of $2,150,000 of surgical gloves, which was previously announced on February 22, 2021.Renavotio Infratech, Inc., the RIII wholly owned subsidiary, has continued to focus on the Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE") markets. RIII has secured production of PPE to supply third parties with masks, gloves, and gowns.After this delivery, Renavotio plans to utilize labels that will incorporate VerifyMe's anti-counterfeit technology solution labels to secure a 2 million 100-count box order direct from the manufacturer. This initial order opens up overseas relationships to implement directly with the factories to prevent counterfeit PPE products from entering the U.S. Counterfeit Personal Protective Equipment continues to be a major issue as the pandemic persists. Strategic Partnership with VerifyMe to Add Anti-Counterfeiting, Track and Trace and Brand Protection Solutions to Personal Protective EquipmentOn February 8th RIII announced it has entered into a Marketing and Distribution Agreement with VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME), a provider of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions. This new partnership enables RIII, as a global representative, to promote, market, distribute and sell VerifyMe products as an enhancement to its personal protection equipment products ("PPE"), including face masks, gloves, gowns, goggles, and face shields, to ensure the authenticity and origin.Counterfeits have been a major issue confronting the massive and growing demand for PPE. According to The Wall Street Journal from February 4, 2021, "Millions of Counterfeit Masks Flooded U.S. Customs Facilities Last Year."The massive demand for PPE over the past year has spurred a major problem of fraudulent and counterfeit products. Having been a victim of counterfeit N95 masks, RIII sought out VerifyMe's technology to implement in all of its sales channels the authenticity of its products from VerifyMe. The VerifyMe technology will allow RIII to be able to represent to its clients the authenticity of any product it represented through VerifyMe.VerifyMe's secure cloud-based track-and-trace technology is fixed onto products to protect them from counterfeiting. This typically includes invisible, non-replicable unique codes that can be scanned by warehouse distributors and retail companies to indicate if goods in the supply chain were tampered with. This technology protects products throughout the retail supply chain. It also can be used via visible QR codes that consumers can easily scan with smartphones. This will allow customs and the purchasers to scan the code with their smartphone and verify its authenticity on the spot. This also gives brands direct engagement with the end-user and provides opportunities for marketing with coupons or storytelling by the manufacturer.All the data is stored in the cloud and is easily accessible by all the stakeholders. Product and supply chain transparency continues to be essential for consumers and brands. VerifyMe and RIII plan to initially target the Personal Protection Equipment Industries both in the U.S. and abroad to test and use the technology to protect against counterfeiters and push branding messages out to consumers. Master Distribution Agreement with ResGreen Group InternationalOn February 9th RIII announced it has entered into a Master Distribution Agreement with ResGreen Group International, Inc. (OTC:RGGI), a leading mobile robotics company. RIII will market and handle all of the logistical functions such as order processing, shipping, billing, and collections for the Wanda SD/SA, disinfecting robot.The Wanda SD destroys 99.9 percent of harmful pathogens in a 200-square-foot space in approximately 15 minutes. Because exposure to UVC light and Ozone is dangerous to humans, Wanda SD must be controlled from a separate room using a smart device to ensure safety. It is also equipped with perimeter monitoring and ultrasonic sensors that detect when someone enters an area and automatically turns off the lights.Wanda SD uses a lithium-ion phosphate battery that provides three times the power of conventional batteries with half the weight. A new battery voltage indicator was recently added to alert customers when the vehicle needs to be charged.For additional information on Renavotio, Inc. 