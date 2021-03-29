White Metal Advancing Major Gold System in Ontario, and Heading to Resource on Copper-Silver Deposit in Namibia

White Metal's Tower Stock Gold Deposit Mineralized Zones

White Metal Resources Corp. (TSX-V: WHM) (US Listing: TNMLF) (Frankfurt: CGK1) has an impressive portfolio of high-value assets.

White Metal Resources Corp. appears undervalued relative to inherent latent intrinsic value.” — Mining MarketWatch Journal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSX-V: WHM) (US Listing: TNMLF) (Frankfurt: CGK1) is a Canadian-based junior explorer mining company that has graduated from a pure project-generator model to now advancing two major projects; 1) its newly optioned Tower Stock Gold Project in Ontario, and 2) its 95%-owned Okohongo Copper-Silver Project in Namibia, in addition to holding an array of other projects.

White Metal Resources Corp. appears undervalued relative to inherent latent intrinsic value and is the subject of a Mining MarketWatch Journal review, full copy of the review with graphics may be viewed at https://miningmarketwatch.net/whm.htm online.

WHM.V currently has a nominal market cap of ~C$13.7M (97,893,211 shares trading at ~C$0.14). The share price of WHM.V is apt to appreciate from the current trading price as continued news flow occurs, and as the significance of what White Metal possesses is better appreciated by the market, reflecting the significant growing intrinsic value on its many projects. The Company is well-capitalized (having closed a recent C$2.273 million private placement) and is positioned to aggressively advance its flagship Tower Stock Gold Property in Ontario and its Taranis (Okohongo) Copper-Silver Project in northwestern Namibia, which includes taking the historical mineral resources of the Okohongo Copper-Silver Deposit to NI43-101 compliance.

Transformation of White Metal Resources Corp.: The Company has a lot of moving parts as it also retains a vast portfolio of quality projects (see listing below) from its approach as a project generator. As is often the case with project generators, the sum of the parts is greater than the whole until market awareness kicks-in -- over time if management makes the right moves, cyclical markets cooperate, and geological/exploration success prevails, astute investors can be handsomely rewarded, WHM.V is certainly now at an inflection point. About 3 years ago, when commodities were out of favour, management of WHM.V decided to make a play for advanced copper-silver projects in Namibia -- instantly transforming WHM.V into a company with tonnage in the ground on two copper-silver projects (Okohongo & DorWit). This was a departure from advancing grassroots projects as a project generator. Several years later the opportunity to acquire Tower Stock Gold Project was presented through a contact and as a result this exciting gold project pushed the Namibian copper-silver projects off the front burner and DorWit was optioned-out (see details below, it is a valuable asset that the JV partner is advancing with no risk/cost to WHM.V which retains 25% ownership). Now factor in the other project generator assets of White Metal Resources and the inherent latent intrinsic value of WHM.V is immense.

The following is a synopsis/categorized listing of each project of White Metal Resources:

Major project #1) Newly Optioned Tower Stock Gold Project located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt ~40km west-northwest of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The project hosts an extensive syenite-associated disseminated gold system, a type similar to deposits in the Kirkland Lake and Malartic gold camps, and the Young-Davidson Mine (Alamos Gold). The project has a historical resource on the UV & Bench zones which has seen historical drilling from the likes of Inco, Noranda, Avalon, and finally ValGold -- previous work over the last 30 years has only scratched the surface (~200 m depths) in select areas along the contact region with the intrusive complex, and many holes ended in target gold mineralization. White Metal's geological team is taking an approach that looks at the big picture multi-million ounce gold potential of the syenite intrusive rock using a modern systematic approach and with an improved understanding. The project is currently undergoing a ~4,000 m drilling program on multiple zones. The Company is also in the process of wrapping up a DasVision Induced Polarization (IP) survey over exploration targets designed to provide insight at depths of +800m to get a handle on structural controls, and allow for 3D inversions and integration into its exploration model. The Company is targeting a ~2 km x 1.5 km area of complex alteration that has incredible gold endowment throughout; multiple occurrences have been discerned with many rock grab samples assaying >1.0g/t Au up to 16.2 g/t Au. There is anomalous gold everywhere; e.g. of 299 samples taken last summer across the project only 5 had no gold, and when >1 g/t Au samples are overlaid across the claim map many untested and underexplored areas are apparent -- White Metal Resources Corp. is highly prospective for major gold discovery.

Major project #2) 95%-owned Okahongo (Tarnis Deposit) Copper-Silver Project situated within the Kaoko Belt of northwest Namibia about 700 km northwest of Windhoek, is hosted by metasedimentary stratigraphy and is considered to be analogous with the stratiform sediment-hosted Central African Copperbelt (CAC) deposits of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. White Metal's Okohongo deposit contains historical Inferred Mineral Resources of 10.2 million tonnes grading 1.12% Cu and 17.75 g/t Ag, using a 0.3% Cu cut-off (INV Metals Inc. NI 43-101 Technical Report, Effective Date March 31, 2011). This February-2021 White Metal Resources Inc. completed a 28 hole, 3,622 m drilling program and is now proceeding to bring the historical resource to NI 43-101 compliance and produce a technical report on the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit (expected Q2-2021). With both copper and silver now in favour as desirable elements for the modern/future electrical economy, the Taranis Cu-Ag Deposit resource alone justifies a sizeable marketcap for WHM.V beyond the current. The Taranis Deposit is apt to attract suitors looking to option the project from White Metal Resources and take advantage of the large exploration expansion potential to build on the coming resource.

#3) White Metal's Project-Generator portfolio of Joint Ventures:

a) DorWit (JV) Copper-Silver Project, Namibia

b) Startrek (JV) Au-Sb Project “Epithermal Gold” Newfoundland

c) Far Lake (JV) Copper-Silver Project Shebandowan Area, Northwestern Ontario

#4) White Metal also has a Project-Generator portfolio of properties available for Option.

