Truck Hudson betting on himself and winning! Landing his latest project on Tubi (tv).
The Truck Hudson Show, An Animated Sketch Comedy Special now on Tubi!NY, NY, US, March 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After not getting an HBO or Netflix comedy special, Truck Hudson produces his own. A comedy-variety special, by way of maxed-out credit cards. The animated audience is filled with invited celebrities that didn't show, but their voices did!
It’s now streaming on multiple platforms and gaining recognition.
It features comedians Jordan Rock, Ian Edwards, Ted Alexandro, and Jim Norton.
Check out “The Truck Hudson Show, An Animated Sketch Comedy Special” on Tubi
The film is written, directed , and produced by Truck Hudson.
