Middlesex Barracks // Disorderly Conduct / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A301164

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 3/27/21 1053 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pilgrim Park Rd, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: David King

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to Pilgrim Park Rd in Waterbury for a report of a male acting in a disorderly and threatening manner. Investigation revealed King had threatened harm to another individual and used obscene language in a public place. King was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/22/2021 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Threatening.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/21 0800 hrs

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191