Middlesex Barracks // Disorderly Conduct / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301164
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 3/27/21 1053 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pilgrim Park Rd, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: David King
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to Pilgrim Park Rd in Waterbury for a report of a male acting in a disorderly and threatening manner. Investigation revealed King had threatened harm to another individual and used obscene language in a public place. King was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/22/2021 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Threatening.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/21 0800 hrs
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Butler
Vermont State Police – Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
802-229-9191