Middlesex Barracks // Disorderly Conduct / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301164

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 3/27/21 1053 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pilgrim Park Rd, Waterbury

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: David King                                               

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to Pilgrim Park Rd in Waterbury for a report of a male acting in a disorderly and threatening manner.  Investigation revealed King had threatened harm to another individual and used obscene language in a public place.  King was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 04/22/2021 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Threatening.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/21 0800 hrs            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191

 

You just read:

