Medosi CBD Products are available online and in select Nevada & Arizona CBD Emporium ™ Locations

CBD Emporium

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, March 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium, an upscale retail specialty CBD chain with locations throughout the United States, is excited to announce a partnership with Medosi, a new hemp-derived CBD company in Kentucky serving independent pharmacies and healthcare professionals, that will establish a Medosi product selection on CBD Emporium’s webstore and in selection locations in Las Vegas and Arizona.

Medosi’s products are legally compliant, physician-formulated, non-GMO, all natural and organically grown on farms in the United States. All of our products are sourced in the United States. We pride ourselves in offering a high-quality product with best-in-class pricing – up to 50% less than leading competitors.

Medosi’s family of products include full spectrum and THC-free hemp-derived CBD products such as tinctures, soft-gel capsules, gummies, topicals, a sublingual energy spray and a sublingual weight-loss spray, and there are new and innovative topical products coming soon. Each product comes with a batch-specific Certificate of Analysis performed by an independent, third-party, ISO/IEC certified laboratory that shows cannabinoid content, heavy metals, pesticides, terpenes and more.

Underscoring their commitment to educating pharmacists, healthcare professionals, their teams and their patients, Medosi offers a robust educational platform and materials that enable pharmacists and healthcare professionals to identify patients who may benefit from a Medosi product and help facilitate CBD education to those patients.

“The partnership between Medosi CBD and CBD Emporium is a natural fit. The way Medosi has positioned themselves by focusing on high quality products, education, and retail support is exactly who we want on our shelves at CBD Emporium.” said Andrew Young, Vice President of Vendor Relations at CBD Emporium. “This new addition to the product selection at CBD Emporium helps provide a wide array of Broad and full spectrum CBD products.” Young added.

About CBD Emporium:

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with dozens retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source for quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 60 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products, derived from medical-grade organic hemp plants. The company’s knowledgeable staff provides the best information, education, and products to improve health and wellness. CBD Emporium headquarters are located at 2424 W. Desert Cove, Phoenix, Arizona 85029. For information on CBD Emporium, visit https://www.cbdmporium.com.

CBD Emporium has also expanded its business to include franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs. For more information on this franchising opportunity, and to request an information packet including an application, visit https://franchise.cbdemporium.com.

