STC Certification Body in the Baltic and Nordic Region Adopts BeVeg Vegan Certification Program

STC enrolls in the accredited BeVeg vegan program, and now manages BeVeg vegan certification audits in the Nordic-Baltic countries.

Vegan labels can be misleading. BeVeg is the world's ONLY ACCREDITED Vegan Standard, and the only reliable vegan trademark to trust. BeVeg auditors assess supply chains and factory production lines.
— STC Certification Body
LATVIA, March 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEVEG – GLOBAL STANDARD FOR VEGAN CLAIM INTEGRITY & ASSURANCE ENROLLS ANOTHER HIGH STANDARD CERTIFICATION BODY GLOBALLY TO CARRY OUT BEVEG VEGAN CERTIFICATION AUDITS.

STC certification body officially enrolls and adopts the internationally accredited BeVeg vegan certification program for the Nordic-Baltic regions. The Nordic-Baltic region consists of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden, and surrounding areas. STC is headquartered in Latvia and equipped with BeVeg trained and competent auditors in the field for the Nordic and Baltic countries.

BeVeg is the first ISO 17065 ACCREDITED Vegan Standard and is recognized to be in accordance with ISO 17065 and ISO 17067 as a conformity assessment program. BeVeg is headquartered in the United States, and is the only accredited vegan certification standard on the global market, making it the most reliable benchmark for companies and brands that wish to warrant vegan claims with integrity and transparency. BeVeg is a vegan certification program accredited by the National Accreditation Center (NAC). ISO is the International Organization for Standardization that publishes international standards. BeVeg only authorizes ISO accredited certification bodies with trained and experienced auditors to carry out the vegan scope, as defined and required by the technical standard. BeVeg is recognized by the world accreditation community for its accredited vegan standard. For a list of the most up to date authorized certification bodies to carry out BeVeg vegan audits, visit www.beveg.com.

STC auditors are trained on BeVeg, ISO, and food safety standards to handle vegan certifications for: food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, additives, cosmetics, textiles, furniture, vitamins, pharmaceuticals, household and other consumer products, as well as restaurants, hotels and other business services.

The BeVeg vegan standard has traceability controls, food defense mechanisms, and demands the separation of vegan products from products of animal origin during packaging, mixing, unpacking, storage and production to ensure that there is no animal contamination and a "free from animal material" or "vegan" claim has integrity.

Visit STC official website to learn more: https://en.stc.lv/single-post/stc-kompetenta-veikt-sertifik%C4%81ciju-p%C4%93c-beveg-veg%C4%81nu-standarta

BeVeg is recognized by the world accreditation community for its accredited vegan standard. For a list of the most up to date authorized certification bodies to carry out BeVeg vegan audits, visit www.beveg.com.

Leva Lāce
STC Certification Body (ISO 17065/17025/17020)
+371 64130013
info@stc.lv
Contact
Leva Lāce
STC Certification Body (ISO 17065/17025/17020)
+371 64130013 info@stc.lv
Company/Organization
BeVeg International
3801 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410
United States
+1 202-996-7999
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

