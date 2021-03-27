STC Certification Body in the Baltic and Nordic Region Adopts BeVeg Vegan Certification Program
STC enrolls in the accredited BeVeg vegan program, and now manages BeVeg vegan certification audits in the Nordic-Baltic countries.
Vegan labels can be misleading. BeVeg is the world's ONLY ACCREDITED Vegan Standard, and the only reliable vegan trademark to trust. BeVeg auditors assess supply chains and factory production lines. ”LATVIA, March 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEVEG – GLOBAL STANDARD FOR VEGAN CLAIM INTEGRITY & ASSURANCE ENROLLS ANOTHER HIGH STANDARD CERTIFICATION BODY GLOBALLY TO CARRY OUT BEVEG VEGAN CERTIFICATION AUDITS.
— STC Certification Body
STC certification body officially enrolls and adopts the internationally accredited BeVeg vegan certification program for the Nordic-Baltic regions. The Nordic-Baltic region consists of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden, and surrounding areas. STC is headquartered in Latvia and equipped with BeVeg trained and competent auditors in the field for the Nordic and Baltic countries.
BeVeg is the first ISO 17065 ACCREDITED Vegan Standard and is recognized to be in accordance with ISO 17065 and ISO 17067 as a conformity assessment program. BeVeg is headquartered in the United States, and is the only accredited vegan certification standard on the global market, making it the most reliable benchmark for companies and brands that wish to warrant vegan claims with integrity and transparency. BeVeg is a vegan certification program accredited by the National Accreditation Center (NAC). ISO is the International Organization for Standardization that publishes international standards. BeVeg only authorizes ISO accredited certification bodies with trained and experienced auditors to carry out the vegan scope, as defined and required by the technical standard. BeVeg is recognized by the world accreditation community for its accredited vegan standard. For a list of the most up to date authorized certification bodies to carry out BeVeg vegan audits, visit www.beveg.com.
STC auditors are trained on BeVeg, ISO, and food safety standards to handle vegan certifications for: food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, additives, cosmetics, textiles, furniture, vitamins, pharmaceuticals, household and other consumer products, as well as restaurants, hotels and other business services.
The BeVeg vegan standard has traceability controls, food defense mechanisms, and demands the separation of vegan products from products of animal origin during packaging, mixing, unpacking, storage and production to ensure that there is no animal contamination and a "free from animal material" or "vegan" claim has integrity.
Visit STC official website to learn more: https://en.stc.lv/single-post/stc-kompetenta-veikt-sertifik%C4%81ciju-p%C4%93c-beveg-veg%C4%81nu-standarta
Leva Lāce
STC Certification Body (ISO 17065/17025/17020)
+371 64130013
info@stc.lv
