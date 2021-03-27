ARTSICLE Announces Their Newest Collection - A Chip Off The ‘Ol Block
A Chip Off The ‘Ol Block Collection debuts Tuesday, March 30th with vintage block-inspired designs on personalized and unique clothing, baby gifts, and more.COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artsicle today announced their newest collection - A Chip Of The ‘Ol Block will be released Tuesday, March 30th. This limited-time Collection is the perfect blend of vintage and convenience, offering a unique and fun way for vintage lovers to express their retro vibe or to give the perfect gift that will stand out from the rest.
“Vintage is such a fun and meaningful aesthetic, that I wanted this collection to revive some of the carefree days of childhood -- stacking picture blocks, making towers, or learning your ABC’s”, says Nancy Pedulla, designer and owner at Artsicle. “Some of my vintage-inspired offerings can be personalized to make a memorable gift that is a little out of the ordinary.”
The Chip Off The ‘Ol Block Collection includes clothing, accessories, and home decor items for anyone who wants to:
* Design the perfect baby’s nursery with crib sheets, minky blankets, swaddle blankets, and wall art.
* Find the perfect gift whether for a baby shower or birthday including personalized gifts such as coming home outfits and birth announcement pillows that will make a memorable keepsake.
* Bring a little fun to every day with adult T-shirts, ABC totes, baby onesies, and matching Mommy & Me or Daddy & Me outfits.
A Chip Off The ‘Ol Block Collection will be offered for a limited time starting Tuesday, March 30th. For more information on Artsicle’s new product line, visit www.etsy.com/shop/artsicle or contact Nancy at artsicleshop@gmail.com
About Artsicle: Artsicle was born out of owner Nancy Pedulla’s love of vintage, especially ephemera (paper and other items that were made to be a “one and done” item, but luckily survive today with wonderful graphics and designs).
“My greatest desire is for vintage lovers, whether they be scrapbookers, vintage collectors, or those looking for something a little out of the ordinary, to discover a way to incorporate a vintage aesthetic into everyday items”, Nancy said. “My designs are born out of not only my love of vintage but my desire to redesign the best of what vintage has to offer with the convenience of today’s materials. By rethinking vintage in this way, those who love these graphics or those who are new to this vintage world can express their individual style through their home decor, clothing, and gift-giving. One of the greatest things about this collection is that customers can personalize items to make amazing gifts that will be the hit of any baby shower, birthday party or other special occasion. I think this collection is a great addition to Artsicle’s unique offerings”f
