Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,147 in the last 365 days.

Artsicle Announces New Vintage Inspired Holiday Collection - Holiday Dreaming.

A family enjoying their holidays with matching shirts

Fun matching family shirts for any age

Two kids arm in arm wearing vintage inspired tee shirts.

Kids will enjoy this cheerful holiday tees.

a women sits with a snowman pillow in front of a Christmas tree, while another women enjoys a cup of something hot in her retro designed mug and a gentleman stands with a package wearing a long sleeve tshirt with a 1904 Puck Magazine graphic of Santa Clau

Something for everyone with matching tees and mugs, holiday themed pillows, and long sleeve shirts with 1904 Puck Magazine cover.

A new holiday collection from Artsicle. The best graphics of Christmas past paired with clothing, accessories & home goods for Christmas Present.

Like snowflakes, my Christmas memories gather and dance - each beautiful, unique and too soon gone.”
— Deborah Whipp
COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artsicle today announced Holiday Dreaming, a new collection that takes the best of Christmas past -- lovely, whimsical, and historical images -- and pairs them with clothing, accessories, and home goods for Christmas Present.

“This collection offers a memory-filled trip back in time to holidays as they were experienced not only decades but centuries ago.”, says Nancy Pedulla, owner and designer at Artsicle.

“For me, the holidays have always been a time for family and traditions new and old", said Ms. Pedulla. “Whether it was a book we always read on Christmas Eve, a recipe Grandma always made, the smell of mulled cider, or the lilt of a favorite carol -- these memories bring back precious moments we cherish forever. My desire with this collection is to capture the charm a vintage image evokes -- the fun, the beauty and the nostalgia of the past -- while building new memories for the future.”

The Holiday Dreaming Collection:

Enjoying the past with images you grew up with or those you have yet to see -- the graphics from an early Sears catalog, a retro greeting card, or a magazine cover from the early 1900s.

“Don we now our gay apparel”, with matching holiday pajamas and tees for the whole family, as well as accessories and items for your home to make the spirits bright.

Enjoy sharing these wonderful vintage images with family and friends.

Artsicle's Holiday Dreaming Collection will be available for a limited time beginning November 11. To view or find out more about the collection visit https://etsy.com/shop/artsicle

About Artsicle:

The owner and curator of ARTSICLE, Nancy Pedulla, has been collecting children’s books and vintage ephemera for over 30 years. “As a third-generation antique and vintage dealer, I’ve always been drawn to amazing illustrations and captivating graphics from every era, but I was frustrated that there were no outlets for other people to easily appreciate these magical images. With that goal in mind, I started ARTSICLE to share with others how special and timeless these images are.”

For discounts, sneak peeks, and other VIP Only member access sign up here.

Nancy
Artsicle
+1 979-450-4844
artsicleshop@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Artsicle Announces New Vintage Inspired Holiday Collection - Holiday Dreaming.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.