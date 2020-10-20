Artsicle Announces New Vintage Inspired Holiday Collection - Holiday Dreaming.
A new holiday collection from Artsicle. The best graphics of Christmas past paired with clothing, accessories & home goods for Christmas Present.
Like snowflakes, my Christmas memories gather and dance - each beautiful, unique and too soon gone.”COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artsicle today announced Holiday Dreaming, a new collection that takes the best of Christmas past -- lovely, whimsical, and historical images -- and pairs them with clothing, accessories, and home goods for Christmas Present.
— Deborah Whipp
“This collection offers a memory-filled trip back in time to holidays as they were experienced not only decades but centuries ago.”, says Nancy Pedulla, owner and designer at Artsicle.
“For me, the holidays have always been a time for family and traditions new and old", said Ms. Pedulla. “Whether it was a book we always read on Christmas Eve, a recipe Grandma always made, the smell of mulled cider, or the lilt of a favorite carol -- these memories bring back precious moments we cherish forever. My desire with this collection is to capture the charm a vintage image evokes -- the fun, the beauty and the nostalgia of the past -- while building new memories for the future.”
The Holiday Dreaming Collection:
Enjoying the past with images you grew up with or those you have yet to see -- the graphics from an early Sears catalog, a retro greeting card, or a magazine cover from the early 1900s.
“Don we now our gay apparel”, with matching holiday pajamas and tees for the whole family, as well as accessories and items for your home to make the spirits bright.
Enjoy sharing these wonderful vintage images with family and friends.
Artsicle's Holiday Dreaming Collection will be available for a limited time beginning November 11. To view or find out more about the collection visit https://etsy.com/shop/artsicle
About Artsicle:
The owner and curator of ARTSICLE, Nancy Pedulla, has been collecting children’s books and vintage ephemera for over 30 years. “As a third-generation antique and vintage dealer, I’ve always been drawn to amazing illustrations and captivating graphics from every era, but I was frustrated that there were no outlets for other people to easily appreciate these magical images. With that goal in mind, I started ARTSICLE to share with others how special and timeless these images are.”
