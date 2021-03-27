Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
More Than 8.5 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than 8.5 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York. 219,554 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 15 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers. 

 

"As we fortify our capacity, we are reaching new milestones more and more frequently. This is a testament to the dedication of our providers across the state, and to our ongoing efforts to reach every eligible New Yorker and bring the vaccine to every community," Governor Cuomo said. "We must also remember that in spite of our remarkable progress, we cannot afford to slow down. There are still millions of people who need to be vaccinated, and we will continue to work with local leaders to make sure the distribution is equitable and that no community is left behind."     

 

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.                           

 

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

·     Doctor's letter, or

·     Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

·     Signed certification     

 

 

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.                         

 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 8,690,714

Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 219,554

Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,196,118

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 28.7%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 15.8% 

 

 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

People with complete vaccine series

Region

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Capital Region

349,886

6,203

185,125

6,875

Central New York

303,487

5,044

181,702

7,230

Finger Lakes

362,131

5,893

189,796

8,549

Long Island

671,890

16,509

365,350

8,934

Mid-Hudson

573,916

12,292

281,215

11,273

Mohawk Valley

153,104

1,940

87,630

4,025

New York City

2,575,640

44,389

1,454,519

56,752

North Country

163,414

2,025

104,985

4,894

Southern Tier

195,715

2,618

104,485

4,812

Western New York

382,228

6,895

200,606

7,269

Statewide

5,731,411

103,808

3,155,413

120,613

                          

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

0

452,125 

615,775

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

227,395

0

227,395

843,170

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

239,025

165,150

404,175

1,247,345

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

221,315

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

462,395

 

712,795

 

2,301,380

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

260,150

239,525

499,675

2,801,055

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

321,850

220,720

542,570

3,343,625

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

320,000

244,500

564,500

3,908,125

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 - 2/21

356,990

265,525

622,515

4,530,640

Week 11

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28 

393,530

305,780

699,310

5,229,950

Week 12

Doses arriving

03/01 - 03/07 

1,020,660

290,500

1,311,160

6,541,110

Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14

618,880

526,415

1,145,295

7,686,405

Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 - 3/21

699,790

584,775

1,284,565

8,970,970

 

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.               

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.         

 

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population. 

 

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

