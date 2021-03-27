More Than 8.5 Million COVID Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced more than 8.5 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York. 219,554 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 15 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers.

"As we fortify our capacity, we are reaching new milestones more and more frequently. This is a testament to the dedication of our providers across the state, and to our ongoing efforts to reach every eligible New Yorker and bring the vaccine to every community," Governor Cuomo said. "We must also remember that in spite of our remarkable progress, we cannot afford to slow down. There are still millions of people who need to be vaccinated, and we will continue to work with local leaders to make sure the distribution is equitable and that no community is left behind."

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible: