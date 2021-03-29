Alan Lacan appointed Head of Finance at Limonetik

Limonetik, a leading fintech specialising in international payments and marketplace solutions, has hired Alan LACAN as Head of Finance.

We are pleased to bring on board someone with such strong personal and professional qualities to take on this fundamental cross-cutting role.”
— Christophe Bourbier, CEO And Co-Founder of Limonetik
PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with senior management, Alan is in charge of implementing a financial policy to support business objectives and apply measurement tools. He will plan, manage and coordinate the administrative, financial and accounting activities of Limonetik. As a member of the executive committee, his job is to ensure good management practices and execution of the company strategy following defined guidelines.

Alan earned a Master's degree in Finance from France's SKEMA Business School in 2015 after acquiring a French civil engineering degree (DUT). His first professional job was Sales Manager of the Junior Enterprise Skema Consulting.

He joined GSK in 2014, first as internal auditor and then as management controller after spending a year with Cargill in 2013 as Quality Transport Analyst. Eager to gain professional experience internationally, Alan occupied the post of Financial Controller at the CMA-CGM Group in Nigeria in 2016. After two rewarding years as an expatriate, Alan continued with the same employer to join its logistics branch in Canada as Regional Financial Controller to head the development of its finance department.

A man of action, keen on self-improvement, Alan loves to engage in sports. A former high-performance kayaker, he now practices the triathlon on a daily basis.

" Limonetik will immensely benefit from Alan's leadership and analytical mind, his international experience, and awareness of the needs of major accounts," says Christophe Bourbier, CEO And Co-Founder of Limonetik.

About

Limonetik is driving the transformation into the new world of payment providing payments on a platform as a service (PaaS) basis to address a broad range of complex payment needs of multichannel retailers, marketplaces, gig and shared economy platforms as well as business to business platforms, acquirers and payment services providers. Limonetik started by processing, aggregating and creating payment methods for use online and offline in Europe, then expanding to cover a broad international selection of alternative payments. Today Limonetik’s platform supports over 285 local payment methods in 60 different countries, reduces complexity of settlement by aggregating multiple financial flows into one settlement and supports these services with comprehensive reconciliation and reporting tools all via one sate-of-the-art API. Limonetik is one of the earliest developers of the marketplace payment solution and has over seven years’ experience in that relatively new sector. Processing more than $2 billion a year, Limonetik supports more than 14 k merchants or marketplaces through payment players. Limonetik has been awarded by Gartner as “Cool Vendor in digital commerce” status due to our ‘one-stop’ innovative SaaS solution which makes real and positive impacts on our clients' businesses.

https://www.limonetik.com

