Alan Lacan appointed Head of Finance at Limonetik
Limonetik, a leading fintech specialising in international payments and marketplace solutions, has hired Alan LACAN as Head of Finance.
We are pleased to bring on board someone with such strong personal and professional qualities to take on this fundamental cross-cutting role.”PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with senior management, Alan is in charge of implementing a financial policy to support business objectives and apply measurement tools. He will plan, manage and coordinate the administrative, financial and accounting activities of Limonetik. As a member of the executive committee, his job is to ensure good management practices and execution of the company strategy following defined guidelines.
— Christophe Bourbier, CEO And Co-Founder of Limonetik
Alan earned a Master's degree in Finance from France's SKEMA Business School in 2015 after acquiring a French civil engineering degree (DUT). His first professional job was Sales Manager of the Junior Enterprise Skema Consulting.
He joined GSK in 2014, first as internal auditor and then as management controller after spending a year with Cargill in 2013 as Quality Transport Analyst. Eager to gain professional experience internationally, Alan occupied the post of Financial Controller at the CMA-CGM Group in Nigeria in 2016. After two rewarding years as an expatriate, Alan continued with the same employer to join its logistics branch in Canada as Regional Financial Controller to head the development of its finance department.
A man of action, keen on self-improvement, Alan loves to engage in sports. A former high-performance kayaker, he now practices the triathlon on a daily basis.
" Limonetik will immensely benefit from Alan's leadership and analytical mind, his international experience, and awareness of the needs of major accounts," says Christophe Bourbier, CEO And Co-Founder of Limonetik. "We are pleased to bring on board someone with such strong personal and professional qualities to take on this fundamental cross-cutting role."
Corinne ESTEVE DIEMUNSCH
LIMONETIK
+33 1 75 77 01 12
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
[WEBINAR Replay] How smaller businesses can leverage marketplaces as a platform for growth