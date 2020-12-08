Journey to the land of the Internet of Payments - An expert view by Corinne Estève Diemunsch, CMO of Limonetik

About

Limonetik is driving the transformation into the new world of payment providing payments on a platform as a service (PaaS) basis to address a broad range of complex payment needs of multichannel retailers, marketplaces, gig and shared economy platforms as well as business to business platforms, acquirers and payment services providers. Limonetik started by processing, aggregating and creating payment methods for use online and offline in Europe, then expanding to cover a broad international selection of alternative payments. Today Limonetik’s platform supports over 285 local payment methods in 60 different countries, reduces complexity of settlement by aggregating multiple financial flows into one settlement and supports these services with comprehensive reconciliation and reporting tools all via one sate-of-the-art API. Limonetik is one of the earliest developers of the marketplace payment solution and has over seven years’ experience in that relatively new sector. Processing more than $2 billion a year, Limonetik supports more than 14 k merchants or marketplaces through payment players. Limonetik has been awarded by Gartner as “Cool Vendor in digital commerce” status due to our ‘one-stop’ innovative SaaS solution which makes real and positive impacts on our clients' businesses.

https://www.limonetik.com