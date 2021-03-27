TimeClick Announces Improvements to their Free Time Card Calculator

TimeClick's popular and free online tool - a time card calculator - was just enhanced. It reports and tracks employee hours and is free for anyone to use.

LOGAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawkeye Technologies, LLC, creators of TimeClick, a popular time clock software , announced updates to their time card calculator , a free online tool employers use to track employee time.Any employer or employee can use this calculator to easily report and total employee hours for any given week, completely free.So what is a Time Card Calculator? It's a simple tool that reports the hours an employee works.Users simply enter the clock ins and outs of employees for a few days up to a week. The calculator then totals the time and presents it in a professional and neat report. Managers and supervisors commonly use this report to oversee scheduling, employee time, and to track employee hours.It’s an extremely basic version of their time clock software, TimeClick.TimeClick’s time card calculator is free and accessible to anyone on their website. Once there, users simply enter times to get a quick and professional time card report. These reports make employee time management easier.TimeClick’s time card calculator even tracks employee breaks, lunch, and overtime.“Understanding employee hours is crucial in managing payroll costs and improving productivity. Our time card calculator report shows whether you or your employees are working too much or too little. It also reveals overtime hours and what employee breaks look like”, says Grant Esser, General Manager at TimeClick.“And it can do that in just a few clicks and is completely free. Our time card calculator is a tool anyone can use. It shows how time clock software can help record and manage employee time.”Improvements to TimeClick’s free time card calculator include visual design enhancement and more helpful content and text. It also includes easier usability. You can check out TimeClick’s new and improved free time card calculator at https://www.timeclick.com/time-card-calculator/ To read more about the updates to TimeClick’s time card calculator, check out the full announcement at https://www.timeclick.com/timeclick-announces-updates-to-their-free-time-card-calculator/