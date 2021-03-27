St. Johnsbury Barracks / Stolen Vehicle Seeking Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401281

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3/27/2021 0102 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury Crossing Road, Park and Ride

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Marianne Barnett

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen blue 2015 Subaru Impreza bearing Vermont registration HSL404. The vehicle was stolen between 2215 hours on March 26, 2021 and 0045 hours on March 27, 2021. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks. Leads are being pursued and the investigation is ongoing.

COURT ACTION: Y (X)N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

