St. Johnsbury Barracks / Stolen Vehicle Seeking Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401281

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 3/27/2021 0102 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury Crossing Road, Park and Ride

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Marianne Barnett

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen blue 2015 Subaru Impreza bearing Vermont registration HSL404. The vehicle was stolen between 2215 hours on March 26, 2021 and 0045 hours on March 27, 2021. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks. Leads are being pursued and the investigation is ongoing. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y (X)N

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A           

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

1068 US Route 5

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

802-748-3111 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

802-748-1585 (Fax)

 

