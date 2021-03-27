St. Johnsbury Barracks / Stolen Vehicle Seeking Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401281
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/27/2021 0102 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury Crossing Road, Park and Ride
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Marianne Barnett
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen blue 2015 Subaru Impreza bearing Vermont registration HSL404. The vehicle was stolen between 2215 hours on March 26, 2021 and 0045 hours on March 27, 2021. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks. Leads are being pursued and the investigation is ongoing.
COURT ACTION: Y (X)N
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
1068 US Route 5
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802-748-3111 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)
802-748-1585 (Fax)