Westminster Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101182
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/26/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 North, mile marker 45
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Chester Clark
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Graniteville, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from Vermont State Police responded to the
report of a disabled vehicle near the Springfield Exit on I-91 North. While
en route, Troopers were informed there had been a physical altercation at that
location. Investigation revealed that Chester Clark, age 38, had assaulted a
former household member. Clark was arrested and processed at the Westminster
Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/29/2021 at 12:30PM
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.