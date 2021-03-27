Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B101182

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/26/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 North, mile marker 45

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Chester Clark                                                

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Graniteville, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from Vermont State Police responded to the

report of a disabled vehicle near the Springfield Exit on I-91 North. While

en route, Troopers were informed there had been a physical altercation at that

location. Investigation revealed that Chester Clark, age 38, had assaulted a

former household member. Clark was arrested and processed at the Westminster

Barracks.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/29/2021 at 12:30PM            

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

