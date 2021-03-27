Funding Opportunity: New York City Preschool Interim Alternative Bilingual Placement (IABP) Training Program

New York City Preschool Interim Alternative Bilingual Placement (IABP) Training Program

RFP Documents

Application in PDF | Application in Word Cost Proposal Worksheet Submission Documents Program Workplan

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) Office of Special Education (OSE) is seeking proposals for the establishment of the New York City Preschool Interim Alternative Bilingual Placement (IABP) Training Program.

This project is intended to increase the capacity of approved preschool Special Class and Special Class in an Integrated Setting (SCIS) programs pursuant to §4410 of the education law – hereafter referred to as approved §4410 preschool programs – in New York City (NYC) to serve preschool students with disabilities who are culturally and linguistically diverse (CLD). The project will do so by providing professional development to administrators, teachers, related service providers, paraprofessionals and interpreter/translators who are employed by approved §4410 preschool programs and will support students in IABPs but do not have bilingual certification. Training includes information on bilingual and English as a New Language (ENL) methodology, cultural and linguistic diversity, effective preschool teams, working with or as an interpreter, and integrating bilingual programming throughout a school.

The bidder will also ensure that participants in the above training receive information on how to obtain a bilingual extension and on tuition assistance programs – including the Intensive Teacher Institute for Bilingual Special Education – that lead to a bilingual extension or to certification in Teaching Students with Disabilities (SWD) Birth-Grade 2 or Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).

Eligible bidders include institutions of higher education (IHEs), local education agencies (LEAs), BOCES, approved §4410 preschool programs, and not-for-profit or for-profit organizations. Bidders or subcontractors that are affiliated with or perform other work for approved §4410 preschool programs must have clear and separate governance and oversight structures in place to prevent any conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Subcontracting will be limited to forty percent (40%) of the total contract budget. Subcontracting is defined as non-employee direct personal services and related incidental expenses, including travel.

NYSED will award one (1) contract pursuant to this RFP. The contract resulting from this RFP will be for a term anticipated to begin November 1, 2021 and to end October 31, 2026.

Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE)

Bidders are required to comply with NYSED’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) participation goals for this RFP through one of three methods. Compliance methods are discussed in detail in the Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Participation Goals section below.

New York City

Components contained in RFP Proposal #21-007 are as follows:

Description of Services to Be Performed Submission Evaluation Criteria and Method of Award Assurances Submission Documents (separate document)

Questions regarding the request must be submitted by email to nycpreschooliabp@nysed.gov no later than the close of business April 19, 2021. Questions regarding this request should be identified as Program, Fiscal or M/WBE. A Questions and Answers Summary will be posted here no later than April 29, 2021. The following are the designated contacts for this procurement:

Contact Information for Questions Program Matters Fiscal Matters M/WBE Matters Jennifer Hedderman Thomas McBride Brian Hackett

Submission Instructions and Due Date

The following documents must be submitted as separate files, as detailed in the Submission section of the RFP, and received by email at CAU@nysed.gov no later than May 20, 2021, by 3:00 PM:

Submission Documents labeled Submission Documents – RFP #21-007 Technical Proposal labeled Technical Proposal – RFP #21-007 Cost Proposal labeled Cost Proposal – RFP #21-007 M/WBE Documents labeled M/WBE Documents – RFP #21-007

