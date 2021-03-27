Kansas City Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Being Felon in Possession, Prosecuted Through the Safer Streets Initiative

On Wednesday, Dustin D. Jones was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 105 months (8 years and 9 months) in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. This case was handled and prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA) Brandon Gibson through the Attorney General’s Safer Streets Initiative.

On June 21, 2012, Jones shot and killed a man in Kansas City, Missouri. On March 14, 2014, Jones plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in Jackson County Circuit Court. Later, Jones was placed on parole. Just five days after being placed on parole, Jones broke into a home in Independence, Missouri and stole approximately $19,000 worth of property, including a handgun. Under federal law, it is illegal for any person convicted of a felony to possess a firearm. This case was investigated by the Independence Police Department. “Prosecuting violent crime in Missouri’s major cities, including Kansas City, has been one of my top priorities since becoming Attorney General,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Through the Safer Streets Initiative, our SAUSAs have been able to file over 500 charges in federal court and obtain convictions, and yesterday’s sentencing is the result of the hard work of our SAUSAs.” The Safer Streets Initiative was launched by Attorney General Schmitt in 2019 to address rising violent crime rates in Missouri’s major cities. The federal-state cooperative partnership cross-designates Assistant Attorneys General as Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys to prosecute violent crime in federal court. The Attorney General’s Office recently announced that in the first two years of the Safer Streets Initiative, over 500 charges have been filed against 280 defendants across the state.

