Route 837 Drilling Starts Monday in West Mifflin

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 837 (North State Street/Clairton Dravosburg Road) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County, will start Monday, March 29 weather permitting.

Drilling operations will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays on Route 837 between New England Hollow Road and Lebanon School Road through Friday, April 16. Single-lane alternating traffic controlled by flaggers and short-term traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur while crews conduct drilling operations.

Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

