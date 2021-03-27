Route 910 Signal Upgrade Work Starts Next Week in Marshall Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic signal upgrade work on Route 910 in Marshall Township, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Thursday, March 29-April 1 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day according to the following schedule:

Monday and Tuesday, March 29-30 – Intersection of Route 910 and Nicholson Road

Tuesday through Thursday, March 30-April 1 – Intersection of Route 910 and the southbound I-79 ramp

Wednesday and Thursday, March 31-April 1 – Intersection of Route 910 and Mingo Road

Crews from M and B Services, LLC will install adaptive traffic signal equipment and wire.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #