“WEAPING WILLOW” BY BETTY BOO BANKSTA / INTIMATE INTENSITY

"Weaping Willow" by Betty Boo Banksta is a sentimental and moving song that connects with listeners on a deep level.UNITED STATES, March 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Betty Boo Banksta:
Betty Boo Banksta, is an artist who got into music to fall in love but ended up falling in love with the music. An amusing and interesting story preceded Betty’s arrival into the music industry.
Betty and her cousin fell in love with a popular male group and they, as teenagers do, would watch their videos over and over again. In an attempt to meet the objects of their affection and win their hearts, they dedicated themselves to a career in music.
In the end, they did meet the objects of their affection, but in the process, Betty truly fell in love with music and not the male group, although they did become and still are very close friends. Betty told us: “It became imprinted on my heart and soul. I fell in love with music”.
She has been releasing music since 2018 with no signs of slowing down. Her impressive selection of releases showcases her ever-evolving style and she incorporates multiple genres from hip-hop, jazz, pop, lounge, world music and even a bit of country.
“WEAPING WILLOW”
“Weaping Willow” is a sentimental song that she released in 2018. It was inspired after a trip to Savannah where the beautiful weeping willows tell their story. Betty saw those trees as sacred, mysterious, relaxing, nurturing, mystical, sad, yet joyful all at once.
She realised this recognition was a reflection of herself and poured all those feelings into this song.
The song opens with a very relaxed feel as we hear a melodic tune strumming on the guitar and Betty speaking to her recording team.
The echoed microphone effect with a tinny, distance guitar sound, gives the song a 60s feel, slightly reminiscent of Janis Joplin.
There is a deliciously progressive journey to this song, as multiple layers of instruments gradually add one by one. This effect slowly evolves the soundscape to an intense high, before taking it back, piece by piece, to a simple strumming guitar.
Betty has a passionately soulful voice that carries wonderful expression and depth. The use of breathiness in her vocal delivery conveys a delicate intimacy and it feels like we are being given insight into a special secret.
This a powerfully emotive track that connects with the listener on a deep level. If you enjoy music from artists such as Erykah Badu and H.E.R, then Betty Boo Banksta will fit perfectly on your playlist.
Listen to “Weaping Willow” right here…
WHAT’S NEXT…
Betty plans to continue making music that moves and connects with people. Music that makes people laugh and dance. Music to make love to. She has told us: ” I want to be a spaceship pimpin of bliss. Banksta Goddess”.
Betty has one important message for all her listeners out there: “Be kind, please be kind to one another. Keep some Betty Boo Banksta in your life. Add it to your repertoire and life will always be even better than good. Love y’all”.
