Daily I-75 lane closures resume Monday, March 29, in Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - Daily northbound I-75 lane closures resume Monday. - The northbound I-75 ramps at 14 Mile Road will close on April 1 and 2.     - Single-lane closures will be bumped out to double-lane closures as needed.  

March 26, 2021 -- Weather permitting, daily lane closures on northbound I-75 will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, March 29, and be finished Friday, April 2, for punch list items. The lane closures from 13 Mile to Rochester roads will be removed by 3 p.m. daily, except Wednesday, March 31, through Friday, April 2, when lane closures will begin at 7 a.m. and be removed by 5 p.m. daily on the stretch from Maple to Rochester roads.   

When necessary, crews will close the center lane of northbound I-75. Any double-lane closures will be removed by 3 p.m. The ramps at 14 Mile Road will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, and Friday, April 2.

Northbound I-75 traffic wanting to exit to 14 Mile Road will be detoured to Rochester Road, and 14 Mile Road traffic heading for northbound I-75 will be detoured to Big Beaver Road to enter the freeway there.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.   

