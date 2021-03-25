Presiding Judge Taylor Derides Hate Crimes

The Los Angeles Superior Court, its judicial officers and employees stand firmly with our Chief Justice, Tani Cantil-Sakauye, and our community leaders denouncing all violence and discrimination based on hate, bigotry or prejudice. Our country continues its historical struggle against saddening racial divides, and now with the alarming and unacceptable targeting of many in our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in California and across our nation.
