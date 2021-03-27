BIDDING OPEN: $19.5 Million Privately Held Bahamian Island Selling to the Highest Bidder via Concierge Auctions

St. Andrew's, Little Ragged Island, Bahamas Stunning private island in southern Bahamas One of the largest private islands in the Bahamas at 730ac Miles of pristine sandy beaches and warm, quiet waters Development opportunity of a lifetime

With a current high bid of $6M, St. Andrew's is selling No Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Stuart Halbert of Bahamas Realty.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding is now open for St. Andrew’s, also known as Little Ragged Island, in the Bahamas. As both the southernmost and the largest private island in the Bahamas currently on market, this stunning mass of land features miles of pristine sandy beaches and warm, quiet water. Previously listed for $19.5 million, with a current high bid of $6 million, the property is selling No Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Stuart Halbert of Bahamas Realty. Bidding is underway now and will conclude on March 31st. Visit ConciergeAuctions.com to watch live as buyers digitally place bids from around the world.

“As our largest private island sale since Innocence Island, this immaculate 730-acre island is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it opportunity,” stated Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions. “Matching sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most capable buyers on the planet has been core to what we do every day, and our process allows potential bidders a prime position to name their own price on such an exclusive property. With five days remaining to bid, now is the time to act on this unheard of buying opportunity.”

St. Andrew’s offers a blank canvas of rolling hills and calm warm waters awaiting boundless opportunities for development. Be it a picturesque residential settlement, an expansive tropical estate with miles of private beaches to wander, or a boutique resort with more than enough acreage left to add an entire 18-hole golf course. Surrounded by azure ocean waters and fringed with pristine white sand beaches, elevations vary from sea level to a hilly 40 feet. The eastern side of the island features deep water access, perfect for large ships to pull up, which creates a prime construction opportunity.

“Partnering with Concierge Auctions seemed like an obvious choice given the nature of this property,” stated Halbert. “When you have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity such as St. Andrew’s, it deserves the global exposure and world-class marketing efforts the firm excels at producing. The auction process also affords my client an efficient sale that happens on their terms and on their time— from determining the date of sale, to ultimately closing within 60 days. We’re looking forward to an exciting auction and a successful sale.”

Additional features include 730± acres of undeveloped land; miles of pristine white sand beaches; crystal waters for first-class sailing, snorkeling, and other water activities; world-class bone-fishing; a plethora of grouper, snapper, barracuda, tuna, and kingfish in the waters surrounding the island; and lignum vitae trees and fresh spring drinking water on the island—all just a ten-minute boat ride from Duncan Town, a small settlement with a robust solar farm and airport, and easily accessible by plane from Nassau, Cuba, and Miami or by private jet.

St. Andrew’s accurately represents nature at its most undisturbed. It sits at the southernmost end of the Ragged Island chain, a 100-mile string of islets that beg to be explored. Quiet and serene, Little Ragged Island presents a haven for avid fishermen with unparalleled flats. Vivid reefs and warm waters dot the island’s sandy beachfront. Sailing and snorkeling are favored local activities, or watch for wild pink flamingos in the shallow water off the beaches along the chain. Access from Long Island in the Bahamas is quick and easy via boat ride or charter flight to Duncan Town Airport.

St. Andrew’s is available for showings by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

