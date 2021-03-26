Turkeys will come when you learn to call at MDC virtual wild turkey calling program April 8

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Communication is key to many things in life—even turkey hunting. Even though spring turkey hunting season begins in less than a month, there’s still time to learn the language of these elusive birds. Proper use of turkey calling can greatly increase a hunter’s chance of success in the field.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is presenting a virtual Wild Turkey Calling 101 class Thursday, April 8 from 7-8 p.m. This free online program is open to ages 6 and up. It will help hunters decode the secret language of Missouri’s wild turkeys and talk in that wary Tom.

Turkey calling is more than a few random strokes on a box or slate call. This class will show hunters how to make the right sounds at the right times to attract turkeys closer to their position. It will discuss the different vocalizations turkeys make and what those sounds communicate to other turkeys. Which is best for different situations and skill levels—slate, box, or diaphragm calls? The program will cover the strengths of various calling techniques.

The class will finish by providing real-world calling scenarios for different hunting situations. It will be followed by a Q&A session using online chat.

Wild Turkey Calling 101 is a free virtual program, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZDa. Attendees will receive an invitation and program link by email from WebEx the day before the program.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.